Famous scenes from the UK's favourite sitcoms have been recreated with a cast of children between the ages of nine and 13 to celebrate UK Gold's 30th birthday.The TV channel was launched on 1 November 1992, three decades ago.Moments from both The Vicar of Dibley and Only Fools and Horses have been recreated in celebration of the broadcasting anniversary.In one clip, a young Del Boy recreates the famous moment the character falls through the bar - in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcom scenes in history.

2 DAYS AGO