Texas Tech – Kansas game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Kansas at Jones Stadium will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Texas Tech is 21-3 in the all-time series with the Jayhawks. Kansas has won twice in Lubbock but the last win at Jones AT&T Stadium came in 2001.Level the bevel? Flatten the T? Some want to change the iconic Double T
The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) host Oklahoma State this Saturday after coming off an open date.
The Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) visit No. 7 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.
