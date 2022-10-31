ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech – Kansas game time announced

By David Collier
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Kansas at Jones Stadium will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Texas Tech is 21-3 in the all-time series with the Jayhawks. Kansas has won twice in Lubbock but the last win at Jones AT&T Stadium came in 2001.

The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) host Oklahoma State this Saturday after coming off an open date.

The Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) visit No. 7 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

