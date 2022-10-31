Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
ComicBook
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
ComicBook
Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released
A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.
hypebeast.com
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Confirms Film Will Not Feature End Credits Scene
Ahead of Marvel‘s next big and highly-anticipated release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer, Nate Moore, recently confirmed that the movie will not feature any end credits scenes. Traditionally, Marvel keeps audiences inside the theaters until the last second of the end credits as it drops its Easter Eggs and hints at upcoming superhero titles. As the upcoming film wraps up the fourth phase of the MCU, fans would naturally be eager to know any hints for Phase Five.
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC’s Batwoman becomes Marvel’s Storm in stunning Halloween shoot
Javicia Leslie has given her audition to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Storm in a mesmerizing photoshoot for Halloween, abandoning her DC roots. Star of Batwoman (replacing Ruby Rose) has given Marvel fans food for thought as a potential X-Men star with her Halloween costume, giving Halle Berry a run for her money as the best Storm. The stunning display mimics the comic book outfit of Storm, so it is no surprise fans aren’t rushing to cosplay as the black leather suit X-Men from the Bryan Singer series.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum Reveals Her Incredible 2022 Halloween Costume
UPDATE: Heidi Klum has revealed her highly-anticipated 2022 Halloween costume, which shocked the world as Klum and her team of makeup/prosthetic artists transformed the model into a living earthworm! The level of detail in the prosthetics and makeup work is truly astounding – but even more intriguing are all the instant questions about how Klum was able to move around, go to the bathroom, etc. in that costume – not to mention how she got in and out of it! Bottom line though: this is next-level Halloween cosplay work that no celebrity is likely to match in 2022.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Two-Week Teaser Released
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere this week, and the first reactions to the film have been very positive. This week also saw the release of some new clips from the movie as well as the debut of Rihanna's new song from the film "Lift Me Up." Today officially marks two weeks until the long-awaited sequel hits theatres, so Marvel shared a new little teaser to mark the occasion.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn applauds ‘Peacemaker’ fan’s highly obscure Halloween costume
Following Peacemaker proving to be a hit with DC-loving audiences at the top of the year, the show provided a fountain of costume ideas this Halloween. From John Cena’s helmeted anti-hero himself to Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante and even an Eagly cosplay, there were some creative choices to be found. However, the most obscure Peacemaker costume has now been found, thanks to the show’s creator, James Gunn, giving it the recognition it deserves on Twitter.
The Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gather In The Nation’s Capitol For Special Screening
Last night, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever linked at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to screen the upcoming film.
Collider
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
ComicBook
Black Panther 2: Lupita Nyong'o Shares Chadwick Boseman Lessons for Wakanda Forever
While Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters next week, it's an excitement that is bittersweet with the absence of Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star sadly died in 2020 after a private battle with cancer, but even though the actor is no longer with us, his presence continues to be felt with the upcoming sequel and now, Lupita Nyong'o opens up about the lessons she learned from Boseman that she brought with her to Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
A.V. Club
Before the Guardians, James Gunn made some of the weirdest superhero movies of all time
Fair to say that this past week has been the biggest one of James Gunn’s career: Eight years after making an international name for himself with Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy—and four since Disney unceremoniously fired him from the franchise, before sheepishly bringing him back once it was clear that all of the most beloved aspects of those (very successful) films were a direct product of Gunn’s tastes, obsessions, and instincts—the Distinguished Competition over at DC Films made massive headlines on Tuesday by announcing that it was putting Gunn in charge. Along with The Conjuring franchise’s Peter Safran, Gunn is being handed the keys to a battered, damaged, but not unsalvageable kingdom, with an eye on fulfilling Warner Bros. Discovery’s very clearly stated goal to find a producer as adept at making popular superhero movies—and churning out regular superhero billions—as Marvel’s Kevin Feige.
ComicBook
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
TechRadar
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
