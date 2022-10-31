ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Donate to St. Jude at Rogers trick-or-treating hot spot

By Kayla Davis
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — One local family is turning its popular trick-or-treating spot into a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sherrie Conley said she has around 700 trick-or-treaters each year who come for the candy, and now they’ll have the opportunity to give back.

Conley is bringing the Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser to her Rogers home, which features 12-foot-tall skeleton decorations, and a QR code that sends people to a website where they can donate to the Children’s Research Hospital.

Halloween and Haunted Train in Downtown Springdale

She said she wants to raise as much money as she spends on candy each year, which around $500.

“Just try to make an impact. I want people to see how fun Halloween can be and what a great holiday it is for kids. I mean everything that we do nowadays is about kids, and it’s innocent. You want them to remember something special,” said Conley.

Along with the Conley’s home on West Blossom Way Drive, there are more than 600 other houses across the world that are participating in the fundraiser this Halloween.

You can donate to Skeletons for St. Jude here .

