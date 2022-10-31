ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

You might notice results change on election night. Here's why.

You might notice on election night that one candidate starts with a big lead, only to lose. How election officials count votes oftentimes can have a major impact on how the public views results. While some of former President Donald Trump’s supporters claimed that these changing numbers meant the election...
ALABAMA STATE
WBRE

Final day for mail-in ballot applications

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is only one week away and Tuesday marks the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Many Pennsylvania voters are getting ready to cast their ballot on November 8 during the general election. The midterm features several big races including, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano […]
CNET

The Mail Is About to Get Slower and More Expensive. Here's What You Need to Know

If you already feel like your mail is taking longer to deliver, you may be in for a bumpy ride with the new delivery changes. The new service standards for first-class mail and packages, which started Oct. 1, lengthen the delivery time for about 30% of its volume. That means that letters, parcels and magazine subscriptions traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Philly

Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing

By: CBS' Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again."It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning." She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'

(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
WISCONSIN STATE
NECN

Mass. Mail-In Ballots Should be Mailed by Today

Planning to vote by mail? Massachusetts election officials are reminding voters to get those mail-in ballots in by end of the day today so they arrive by Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends voters allow for seven-day delivery by mail. If you do not get it mailed on time, you can use a ballot drop box. Mail-in ballots can also be brought to early voting during voting hours or local election offices. They cannot be returned to polling places on Election Day, but voters can bring their mail-in ballot to their polling place in person to exchange for a ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Absentee ballot rules; Wisconsin courts won't change

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin appeals court and a circuit judge this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking orders that local election clerks must accept absentee ballots that contain partial addresses of witnesses. The rulings come within days of Tuesday's election and as more than 503,000 absentee ballots...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy