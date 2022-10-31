Read full article on original website
Related
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
If you haven't registered to vote, here are the states where you can register in-person on Election Day
The last day of voting in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8, which is Election Day. While voter registration has closed in many states, some offer same-day, in-person voter registration. In 17 states and DC, voters can register and cast their ballot at the same time. The last...
News Channel 25
You might notice results change on election night. Here's why.
You might notice on election night that one candidate starts with a big lead, only to lose. How election officials count votes oftentimes can have a major impact on how the public views results. While some of former President Donald Trump’s supporters claimed that these changing numbers meant the election...
Final day for mail-in ballot applications
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is only one week away and Tuesday marks the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Many Pennsylvania voters are getting ready to cast their ballot on November 8 during the general election. The midterm features several big races including, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano […]
If you're voting by mail in the 2022 midterms, here are the deadlines to submit your absentee ballot in each state
While the deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed in most states, they can still be submitted all the way up until Election Day.
CNET
The Mail Is About to Get Slower and More Expensive. Here's What You Need to Know
If you already feel like your mail is taking longer to deliver, you may be in for a bumpy ride with the new delivery changes. The new service standards for first-class mail and packages, which started Oct. 1, lengthen the delivery time for about 30% of its volume. That means that letters, parcels and magazine subscriptions traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days.
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules mail-in, absentee ballots in undated envelopes won’t count
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that absentee and mail-in ballots that are not dated correctly will not be counted. The ruling orders county boards of elections to “refrain from counting any absentee and mail-in ballots [that are] contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes.”
Early voting turnout breaking records two weeks before Election Day
With 15 days to go to Election Day, early voting is already underway in 34 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 7.5 million people have already voted, either in person or by mail. Some states have already smashed early voting records set in the presidential election of 2020.
Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing
By: CBS' Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again."It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning." She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time...
Wisconsin judge won’t allow partial addresses on ballots
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling was a win for the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
Want to take a 'ballot selfie' on Election Day? Here are the states where phone use at the polls is allowed.
Excited voters may want to post photos at the polls on Election Day. However, in some states it's illegal to show a marked ballot to others.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'
(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
Senate majority could take weeks after Election Day to determine
Voters hoping to immediately know who will control the U.S. Senate in the next Congress may be in for a shock on election night as it could take days or weeks to tabulate results in key states. Some election officials are already warning about delays. "We will not have final...
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
NECN
Mass. Mail-In Ballots Should be Mailed by Today
Planning to vote by mail? Massachusetts election officials are reminding voters to get those mail-in ballots in by end of the day today so they arrive by Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends voters allow for seven-day delivery by mail. If you do not get it mailed on time, you can use a ballot drop box. Mail-in ballots can also be brought to early voting during voting hours or local election offices. They cannot be returned to polling places on Election Day, but voters can bring their mail-in ballot to their polling place in person to exchange for a ballot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Absentee ballot rules; Wisconsin courts won't change
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin appeals court and a circuit judge this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking orders that local election clerks must accept absentee ballots that contain partial addresses of witnesses. The rulings come within days of Tuesday's election and as more than 503,000 absentee ballots...
