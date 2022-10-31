Following a Night of Underage Drinking at Orlando Clubs, Teenager Speeds Into Disney’s Animal Kingdom While Extremely Intoxicated

Read full article on original website
Old fat man
2d ago
it just goes to show you teenagers today has no respect for human life or animal laugh all they care about their self that makes him as bad as the people in Sodom and Gomorrah I feel sorry for him it says to pray for your enemy I will pray for them
Reply(4)
21
Toupee Ray
2d ago
I guess it's easy to stay a step ahead of law enforcement with all those worthless names, sybal fir short
Reply
5
Kari Lynn
1d ago
I’m sick of these binge drinking drunk drivers. They are criminals and losers.
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
Man shoved Disney workers after sneaking himself, child into Magic Kingdom: police
A Virginia man is facing charges after he and a child allegedly entered Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park without paying and confronted staff, a report says.
WDW News Today
Man “Sneaks” Himself & Child Into Magic Kingdom for Free, Pretends to Not Speak English, & Gets Charged with Battery
A man tried to take his child to the Magic Kingdom for free. Instead it cost him a trip to jail. Baica Crisan, a 37-year-old Romanian citizen who lives in Virginia, was arrested in the bizarre situation that unfolded Aug. 19, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
A woman is facing charges after a video showing her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon circulated on social media
The Grand Canyon National Park said the public helped identify the individual after a video showing her golfing into the Grand Canyon circulated online.
4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Ohio
A Ford F-150 pickup truck was headed south, and the driver, a 49-year-old man whom police did not identify, hit the woman and child in the crosswalk.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'
A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Cruise Ship Passenger Caught Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl on Board, Police Say
Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to port in Miami.
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Shot Dead: Witnesses Share Horrifying Details How Rapper Was Killed [REPORT]
Migos Rapper Takeoff was shot dead in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Kirshnik Khari Ball, commonly known as Takeoff, was fatally shot at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas. According to TMZ, per sources close to the scene, the rapper was gunned down shortly after 2:30 AM...
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time
A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
Flight fright: Family asks person to switch plane seats, he refuses — and big trouble ensues
A Reddit user recently described a flight back to the U.S. from Europe — and how a family asked him to change his seat so they could sit together. He declined — and the mom chewed him out, he said.
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
Victim on the way to Halloween party says driver went 'ballistic' during road rage attack
"He literally used his vehicle to rampage (my car)," the victim told Eyewitness News.
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
NYPD releases photos of women in green morph suits suspected in subway attack
Police on Friday identified four women who allegedly dressed in neon green morph suits and are wanted for attacking two teenagers on a subway train in New York City.
Comments / 33