ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her ‘dark side’ in Halloween costume

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ee0ME_0itF4ylI00

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gave her social media followers an early Halloween treat over the weekend.

The 20-year-old athlete unveiled her Halloween costume on Sunday, pairing a black corset and leather mini skirt with black angel wings and fishnet stockings.

“Welcome to the dark side,” Dunne captioned the photos on Instagram .

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voSNb_0itF4ylI00
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows off her Halloween costume.
Instagram/Olivia Dunne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cbmlg_0itF4ylI00
The athlete posted the photos Sunday on Instagram.
Instagram/Olivia Dunne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVAwF_0itF4ylI00
Olivia Dunne captioned the shots, "Welcome to the dark side."
Instagram/Olivia Dunne

Elsewhere on TikTok, where the New Jersey native boasts over six million followers, she posted a video of herself in the Halloween getup.

Dunne’s Halloween-centric posts come days after she shared a candid look at the life of a Division I athete , revealing how her so-called “off days” are typically jam-packed.

Dunne began the day in question with a 5:30 a.m. wake-up call as she was instructed to be at substance testing a half-hour later. From there, she joined her teammates at a local Starbucks.

@livvy

The grind don’t stop🏃‍♀️ #foryou #gymnastics #lsu

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

Later in the morning, Dunne headed to the stadium for treatement on her torn labrum.

“The grind don’t stop,” Dunne posted at the time.

October has been a busy month for Dunne, who was recently crowned one of the most influential athletes.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOulb_0itF4ylI00
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne poses in February 2022 photo.
Instagram/Olivia Dunne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFekg_0itF4ylI00
The New Jersey native boasts more than six million followers on TikTok.
Instagram/Olivia Dunne

On3 Sports, a company that focuses on college sports digital media, data and marketing, ranked Dunne at the top of their list of female NIL moneymakers, valuing athletes by performance, influence, and exposure.

Dunne is valued at $2.3 million, according to On3 Sports, followed by Olympic gymnast Suni Lee at $1.5 million and UConn star point guard Paige Buckers at $816,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween

Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Goes for Gold in Saber Tooth Boots & Giant Horns for Halloween Party

Lil Nas X exemplified gilded glamor with his Halloween costume. The star styled shoulder armor and embellished combat boots while attending a Halloween party Los Angeles yesterday. Resembling a mythical creature, the “That’s What I Want” musician chose a look consisting of structured shoulder pads with a horned headpiece which he wore overtop short blond curls, debuting a new hairstyle. On bottom, he also opted for loose black trousers that hung low on his hips showing off what appeared to be a gold belt or undergarments. Nas’ armored up with gold studded gloves. Adding on the sparkle, the Coach brand ambassador strung...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Mocks Herself With Cucumber Halloween Costume After Cutting Struggle

Kendall Jenner isn’t above mocking herself! The gorgeous supermodel, 26, took to Instagram on Halloween to post the holiday’s most coolly comedic costume for her 242 million followers! In the photo post, Kendall rocked a very realistic looking cucumber costume with skintight green latex leggings. She pulled her famous brunette locks back into a casual ponytail and aimed the tip of a vegetable knife at her cheek, in a supermodel-esque pose. She wore a nude-toned makeup palette and added little green stud earrings. “i’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight,” she cleverly captioned the post.
The Independent

Fans share amusement over Heidi Klum keeping worm face after Halloween costume change

Fans are expressing their amusement over Heidi Klum keeping her worm face on at her Halloween party after changing out of the full costume.The 49-year-old model made headlines on Monday after she dressed up as an earthworm at her annual star-studded party in New York City. Her look consisted of a full-body worm costume, completed with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose, mouth, and feet were visible in the outfit.Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, also complemented her costume by dressing up as a fisherman with a bloody eye. However, she didn’t keep her large...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

North West Recreates TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ Video For Epic Halloween Costume: Watch

North West, 9, channeled Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas from the popular music group TLC for Halloween! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked incredible as the singer in the group’s music video for their 1999 hit “No Scrubs,” in videos her mom posted to Instagram, and had her two pals join her as the other two members, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Her outfit looked strikingly similar to Chilli’s and consisted of a black sleeveless top, black PVC pants with a red and white oval-shaped belt, and black boots.
seventeen.com

Hailey Bieber's Garden Fairy and Vampire Halloween Costumes Are a Nod to Haute Couture

Halloweekend is always a spectacle for Hollywood's elite, as they work overtime to turn out ah-mazing costumes that serve as inspo for next year's frightful festivities. This year, Hallo-Queen Hailey Bieber has given us two very different ~vibes~ that are tied to two legendary haute couture houses. Don't get us...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy