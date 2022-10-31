WATCH: Stephen A. Smith complains of racial pay gap, says he is 'underpaid' at $12 million

ESPN b roadcaster and First Take host Stephen A. Smith declared he is underpaid last week and that the $12 million he receives annually is below his white colleagues.

"We are still black in this country," Smith said ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, in which no American-born black players will feature for the first time since 1950.

"We don't trust this country in terms of meritocracy always. We know the bottom line is that, just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts."



Smith rakes in approximately an $8 million yearly salary, on top of a $4 million-per-year production contract, but insists he is underpaid because he is black.

"I'm not talking about me, even though, I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television what they get paid, but that's a subject for another day. I ain't apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid. Having said all of that, it ain't about me."

Smith's salary is far greater than the $1 million Max Kellerman, his former First Take co-host, purportedly brought in, and Smith is also one of the highest-paid sports broadcasters, according to a report.