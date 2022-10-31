ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

My ‘golden balls of disappointment’ Halloween prank is ‘evil’ but ‘funny’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOi7d_0itF4uEO00

This man is giving out more tricks than treats.

As Halloween night approaches, many parents grow frightful — not of goblins and ghouls, but of their children’s sugar intake.

However, an anonymous man was praised on Reddit Sunday after sharing his “evil” Halloween trick of hiding Brussels sprouts inside candy wrappers.

Photos show the prankster wrapping each bulb in gold foil from Ferrero Rocher chocolates that made it look like candy.

The man descended further into evil by adding the foil-wrapped vegetable into a brown paper cup like what a chocolate is usually served in.

Reddit users were divided over the prank, which the man captioned “Preparing the Golden Balls of Disappointment for Halloween.”

Several users said that there was a “special place in hell” for the man after doing this prank.

“That’s a lot of prep just to be an a – – hole,” commented one unimpressed user.

“That’s one way to get your house egged,” said another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKMbK_0itF4uEO00
Reddit users were divided over the prank, which the man shared in a post called “Preparing the Golden Balls of Disappointment for Halloween.”
Reddit/kopsy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzcuA_0itF4uEO00
Photos show the prankster wrapping the vegetable inside gold foil from Ferrero Rocher chocolates that made it look like candy.
Reddit/kopsy

“And your decorations destroyed,” another chimed in. “Would not recommend 1/10 stars.”

“Ah, the ambassador of deception,” said one.

Another user said that the man was a “legend.”

“Evil, but very funny,” laughed a second person.

“Well, it is ‘Trick’ or Treat,” reasoned a third.

Comments / 0

Related
Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
IOWA STATE
Simplemost

These Adult Halloween Costumes Let You Channel The Spirit Of The Spooky Season

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Halloween is approaching, which means it’s the time of year you can be anything...
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
KGUN 9

Halloween ‘Scare-Cuterie’ Board Looks Gruesome But Sounds Delicious

It’s Halloween and you want to bring a platter of finger foods to the party. What better than a “scare-cuterie” board, fingers included?. There are many ways to create a Halloween-themed charcuterie board, like covering a plastic skull with slices of lunch meat or setting a plastic skeleton in the middle of a tray filled with goodies. But one creative duo devised a creepily realistic-looking hand that is entirely edible and perfect for the holiday.
Fatherly

An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day

Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
The Independent

Voices: Joke’s on you, Halloween – I’m already scared all the time

Halloween is just Christmas for the socially maladjusted, so naturally it’s my favourite holiday. Every year, for the entire month of October, I put a moratorium on any non-horror media. If it doesn’t include at least one ghost, ghoul or goblin, I don’t want to hear about it.Superhero films? Only if that superhero’s power is murder. Strictly Come Dancing? Only if they replaced all the judges with spiders this year. For 31 days of the year, I confine myself to a strict diet of corpses, Cthulhu and candy (my GP and I are not on speaking terms at the...
WEKU

13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween

Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
AOL Corp

Why parents should stop freaking out over Halloween candy: 'Kids pick up on diet culture stuff really young'

Life comes at you pretty fast. One day you're a kid shoveling Snickers bars into your mouth five times a day; the next you're a parent wishing more houses would hand out toothbrushes to trick-or-treaters. With Halloween soon approaching, there's a lot of hand-wringing about candy, irrespective of the annual, often-unsubstantiated fears concerning poison-laced treats. Some parents may not want their kids eating any candy at all. Some may wonder just how many fun-size candy bars their little ones can scarf down without having a sugar-fueled meltdown. And some just want their families to enjoy the holiday without messaging that candy (or any food) is "bad" and needs to be restricted.
ohmymag.co.uk

Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day

It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Salon

In praise of the "retro" candy apple and its connection to trick-or-treating

The other night, I had a sudden hankering for a caramel apple. Not sure if it's the season, the fact that I hadn't had one in maybe a decade, or my recent extensive coverage of the apple beat, but I wound up opting for a caramel apple covered in chocolate and flaky salt. It was, truly, one of the best things I've eaten all year. It was crisp and refreshing, it was bright and tart, it was salty and a little savory from the chocolate and caramel. I cut the apple into thin slices to make it easier to eat (as my brother astutely put it via text, his "teeth don't really comport with caramel apples") It then got me thinking of the caramel and candied apple itself: the history, the production, the waning popularity.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy