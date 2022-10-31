"For the second time in four days, an unbeaten run ended at Anfield. This time, Liverpool could celebrate it. They had gone 29 league games without defeat on their own turf before Leeds triumphed on Saturday.Napoli had not lost anywhere, to anyone, since Empoli in April, until Darwin Nunez rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner, Alex Meret made a desperate attempt to stop his header from crossing the line and Mohamed Salah made sure. In a near action-replay, Meret made a second stunning save from Virgil van Dijk’s header and Nunez applied the final touch on the line."And so...

1 DAY AGO