Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season
Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
Soccer-United States at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
ng-sportingnews.com
France World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on French national football team roster for Qatar
France will arrive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar hungry to defend the title they lifted four years ago in Russia. Their star-studded side will be confident of another good run at the tournament but must be wary of a recent trend that's seen past winners fail to escape their group.
Manchester United given timely boost with Anthony Martial returning to training, as forward harbours faint hopes of making France's World Cup squad after six games out
Anthony Martial gave Manchester United a boost when he returned to first-team training at Carrington on Monday. United boss Erik ten Hag admitted last week that he wasn’t sure if Martial would be back in action before the World Cup after missing the last six matches with a back injury.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Report: Newcastle Confident Of New Bruno Guimaraes Deal Amid Chelsea Interest
Newcastle are confident of signing Bruno Guimaraes to a new deal amid interest from Chelsea.
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool to victory to end Napoli’s unbeaten run
"For the second time in four days, an unbeaten run ended at Anfield. This time, Liverpool could celebrate it. They had gone 29 league games without defeat on their own turf before Leeds triumphed on Saturday.Napoli had not lost anywhere, to anyone, since Empoli in April, until Darwin Nunez rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner, Alex Meret made a desperate attempt to stop his header from crossing the line and Mohamed Salah made sure. In a near action-replay, Meret made a second stunning save from Virgil van Dijk’s header and Nunez applied the final touch on the line."And so...
BBC
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
Massimiliano Allegri 'angry' about Juventus Champions League exit
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken about his anger at Juventus' failure to reach the Champions League knockout stage.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “We Didn’t Find Lautaro Martinez & Joaquin Correa Enough In First Half Against Bayern Munich”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the team didn’t quite do enough to get service to forwards Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa in their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach stressed that if...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker
Alessandro Bastoni & Lautaro Martinez To Be Rested In Inter’s Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and striker Lautaro Martinez are set to be rested in tomorrow evening’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that neither of the duo will be part of the starting eleven to face the German champions.
BBC
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille
Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
World Cup 2022: Every team's previous best World Cup performance
How far have the 32 teams at the World Cup 2022 previously gone in the tournament?
ESPN
Spain must include Sergio Ramos in World Cup squad - Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged Spain to include his former captain Sergio Ramos in their World Cup squad. Ramos, 36, is in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in his second season at the club having joined from Madrid in August 2021. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
Comments / 0