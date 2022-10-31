ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season

Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
ESPN

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool to victory to end Napoli’s unbeaten run

"For the second time in four days, an unbeaten run ended at Anfield. This time, Liverpool could celebrate it. They had gone 29 league games without defeat on their own turf before Leeds triumphed on Saturday.Napoli had not lost anywhere, to anyone, since Empoli in April, until Darwin Nunez rose highest to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ corner, Alex Meret made a desperate attempt to stop his header from crossing the line and Mohamed Salah made sure. In a near action-replay, Meret made a second stunning save from Virgil van Dijk’s header and Nunez applied the final touch on the line."And so...
BBC

Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker

Alessandro Bastoni & Lautaro Martinez To Be Rested In Inter’s Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and striker Lautaro Martinez are set to be rested in tomorrow evening’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that neither of the duo will be part of the starting eleven to face the German champions.
BBC

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille

Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
ESPN

Spain must include Sergio Ramos in World Cup squad - Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged Spain to include his former captain Sergio Ramos in their World Cup squad. Ramos, 36, is in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in his second season at the club having joined from Madrid in August 2021. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...

