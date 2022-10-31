Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, Kiriko Nerfs Coming in Nov. 15 Overwatch 2 Update
Blizzard is planning to release a hero balance update for Overwatch 2 on Nov. 15, the studio announced Friday. After initially mentioning that it did not expect to make any immediate balance changes until the launch of Season 2, it appears Blizzard will indeed be dropping several major nerfs in Overwatch 2 shortly.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
Respawn Makes Highly Requested Firing Range Change for Apex Legends Season 15
Respawn Entertainment is finally making a change to Apex Legends when Season 15 releases on Nov. 1, 2022. Respawn Entertainment is making a big change with their firing range mode in Apex Legends. Players use the firing range to test out their favorite characters and help determine which characters to use in their rotation in the game. There has been one issue though that has bothered players in the past.
Wraith to Get Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 15
According to leaks, Wraith is set to get a Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 15. Other than Heirlooms, Prestige skins are the other, slightly newer, high-tier cosmetic items for players to get their hands on. So far we've seen Bangalore and Bloodhound receive their Prestige skins, along with unique finisher animations. The appearance of these skins also changes with the more damage a player deals with the Legends.
How to Get Free Gibraltar Jet Souvenir for Overwatch 2
Being a free-to-play game, many of the unlockable cosmetics and other items found in Overwatch 2 have to be purchased. That is why it is nice when players can nab themselves a free epic skin when they can. It has been reported that Xbox players have received direct messages that include a code for an epic Overwatch 2 cosmetic bundle for Pharah.
WoW Will Soon Give Players A $3,000 Mount For Free, And It's Causing A Bit Of An Uproar
Every World of Warcraft player with a Twitch account and an internet connection will soon be able to earn one of the rarest mounts in the game's history, but the jury is still out on whether that's a good thing. The mount in question is the Feldrake, which Blizzard recently...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
3 Legends That Counter Catalyst in Apex Legends
Catalyst is the newest legend in Apex Legends and will be added to the game on Nov. 1. While she is not officially out, her abilities have been shown. Catalyst has been described as the ultimate counter to legends who can scan out enemy positions, like Bloodhound or Seer, leaving many players to wonder who in the roster would be a good counter to Catalyst.
How to Earn Pickle Rick Back Bling in Fortnite
Although Fortnitemares 2022 has come to an end, Epic Games has added new quests to Fortnite's Zero Build Horde Rush, which will continue through November. The limited-time reward for completing the Horde Rush is the new Pickle Ring Back Bling. Here's what you need to know to earn it. The...
Apex Legends Season 15 Battle Pass: All Cosmetics and Rewards
A new season of Apex Legends is coming out on Nov. 1. There are a lot of big additions and changes to the game, and the Season 15 battle pass has a lot of new features to break down. Different weapons are going to be buffed or nerfed to help...
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: November 2022
Information about the upcoming Spotlight Hours in November 2022 for the mobile game Pokémon GO.
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Release Date: When is it?
Wondering when Ranked Play is set to go live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with just about every popular multiplayer shooter these days, a competitive ranked mode is almost a must-have, especially with the complaints of skill-based matchmaking remaining to be as loud as they've ever been in gaming. Having a ranked mode goes a long way towards improving the experiences of both casual and "sweaty" players alike, as long as it's implemented properly, of course.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
Is God of War Ragnarök on PS4?
God of War Ragnarök is set to release in just a few week's time. But will it release on PlayStation 4?
Modern Warfare 2 Streamer Plays With Hacks and Still Loses Game
Fans of the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are banding together to make fun of a Tik Tok streamer who, despite using wall hacks and aimbot, still can't seem to win his games. Although cheating has always been a part of the Call of Duty franchise, it...
Best Broken Moon POIs in Apex Legends Season 15
Broken Moon is the latest map introduced in Apex Legends Season 15 and we have the rundown on the best locations for players to drop in during matches. Respawn Entertainment recently revealed Broken Moon as the new map to coalesce with the introduction of the Catalyst character. Apex Legends fans also have a new battle pass to progress through that, as previous battle passes have, rewards players with exclusive cosmetics and items.
Modern Warfare 2's UI is so bad players are fixing it themselves
One concept shows how Activision could go about fixing its poor Modern Warfare 2 interface.
Gotham Knights Manifest Unavailable: How to Fix
Here is a guide on how to fix the Manifest Error for PC players for Gotham Knights.
