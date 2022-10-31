ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn, Lane Kiffin Rumor

Auburn is looking for a new head football coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. According to 247Sports SEC insider Brandon Marcello, the coach to keep an eye on for the position is already in the SEC West. "The top name to watch at Auburn: Lane Kiffin," Marcello tweeted. Kiffin...
AUBURN, AL
theScore

Alabama adds commitment from 2024 QB Sayin

Alabama added to its quarterback room Wednesday, with Julian Sayin announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide, according to Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Sayin selected Alabama over reported finalists Georgia and LSU. "Alabama had everything I was looking for," Sayin said. "This was definitely a business decision for me....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
ATHENS, GA

