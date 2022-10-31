Read full article on original website
REPORT: Auburn fires offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, various position coaches
The Tigers are not waiting long to start cleaning house.
College Football World Reacts To Auburn, Lane Kiffin Rumor
Auburn is looking for a new head football coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. According to 247Sports SEC insider Brandon Marcello, the coach to keep an eye on for the position is already in the SEC West. "The top name to watch at Auburn: Lane Kiffin," Marcello tweeted. Kiffin...
Mike Norvell updates status of RB Treshaun Ward: 'Something negative would have to happen for him not to play'
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media following FSU's Miami game week practice on Wednesday and provided an injury update on starting running back Treshaun Ward -- who has missed FSU's last two games. "He looked good, yeah," Norvell said of Ward. "It looked good. He got...
Will Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin address Auburn speculation with his players?
Less than an hour after Auburn officially announced the departure of head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's name started floating around in media reports amid speculation about the vacancy. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports called Kiffin the "top name" to watch. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports...
theScore
Alabama adds commitment from 2024 QB Sayin
Alabama added to its quarterback room Wednesday, with Julian Sayin announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide, according to Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Sayin selected Alabama over reported finalists Georgia and LSU. "Alabama had everything I was looking for," Sayin said. "This was definitely a business decision for me....
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
247Sports
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives injury updates after Tuesday practice
The Georgia Bulldogs are hoping to have all hands on deck Saturday when they host Tennessee in a highly-anticipated showdown in Sanford Stadium. On Tuesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered the latest on some of the Bulldogs' banged-up players. Smart gave updates after practice on wide receiver AD Mitchell,...
OSU vs. Georgia football? How does the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff resume compare?
Ohio State football is firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt. Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the Buckeyes have eight wins and sit at the top of the Big Ten East heading into the final stretch of the regular season. But how does Ohio State compare to the...
Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Georgia
Less than 24 hours after his team was ranked number one in the country by the College Football Playoff committee, Josh Heupel joined the SEC Teleconference to discuss his team ahead of Saturday's top-ranked showdown with Georgia. Below is everything he said. Opening Statement Everybody here ...
Kirby Smart reacts to first CFP rankings, reveals Georgia’s ‘ultimate goal’ this week
Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel had different feelings about the first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday night, but both coaches are moving forward in the same manner. It’s all about the next game, and what a contest this showdown figures to be. The CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols play...
