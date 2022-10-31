Read full article on original website
Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, Kiriko Nerfs Coming in Nov. 15 Overwatch 2 Update
Blizzard is planning to release a hero balance update for Overwatch 2 on Nov. 15, the studio announced Friday. After initially mentioning that it did not expect to make any immediate balance changes until the launch of Season 2, it appears Blizzard will indeed be dropping several major nerfs in Overwatch 2 shortly.
How to Get Overwatch League Skins 2022
Looking to get some new skins as part of the Overwatch League 2022 Playoffs and Grand Finals? Here's what you need to know. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2022, Overwatch fans are in for a full week of Playoffs and Grand Finals as part of the Overwatch League 2022. As always, this means there are some hot rewards and in-game perks to claim by watching along. This year, fans can earn Overwatch League home and away skins for all heroes, including the three newest Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko.
Overwatch 2 Dev Reveals Potential Moira Changes Are 'Down the Road a Bit'
With the first season of Overwatch 2 reaching its midway point, and many of the technical launch woes in the rearview, Blizzard has once again begun to bring the focus back to its Hero balancing plans. Aside from its upcoming patch bringing nerfs to Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va and Kiriko...
Respawn Makes Highly Requested Firing Range Change for Apex Legends Season 15
Respawn Entertainment is finally making a change to Apex Legends when Season 15 releases on Nov. 1, 2022. Respawn Entertainment is making a big change with their firing range mode in Apex Legends. Players use the firing range to test out their favorite characters and help determine which characters to use in their rotation in the game. There has been one issue though that has bothered players in the past.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
How to Get Free Gibraltar Jet Souvenir for Overwatch 2
Being a free-to-play game, many of the unlockable cosmetics and other items found in Overwatch 2 have to be purchased. That is why it is nice when players can nab themselves a free epic skin when they can. It has been reported that Xbox players have received direct messages that include a code for an epic Overwatch 2 cosmetic bundle for Pharah.
Wraith to Get Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 15
According to leaks, Wraith is set to get a Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 15. Other than Heirlooms, Prestige skins are the other, slightly newer, high-tier cosmetic items for players to get their hands on. So far we've seen Bangalore and Bloodhound receive their Prestige skins, along with unique finisher animations. The appearance of these skins also changes with the more damage a player deals with the Legends.
How to Earn the Free Carbon Flight Bundle in Overwatch 2
With Overwatch 2 being released as a free-to-play live service game, it has charged players money for its in-game cosmetics and seasonal battle passes. This method of monetization is well-known and is one of the more hotly debated issues in today's gaming landscape. Luckily, Xbox Overwatch 2 players have been rewarded with a free promotional code for an epic Overwatch 2 bundle.
Has Mei Been Removed From Overwatch 2?
Players logging into Overwatch 2 have discovered that Mei seems to be unavailable. Here's what you need to know. Mei, a weather-altering Damage hero in Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is a popular hero for slowing down enemies with the use of ice abilities. Equipped with the Endothermic Blaster as her primary weapon, her effectiveness shines in 1v1 fights, but can quickly encase herself in an ice shield to heal and negate damage when overwhelmed, thanks to her Cryo-Freeze ability.
Why Can't You Play as Mei in Overwatch 2?
Players who have logged into Overwatch 2 recently will have discovered that Mei seems to be unavailable. So what's going on?. Mei, a weather-altering Damage hero in Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is a popular hero for slowing down enemies with the use of ice abilities. Equipped with the Endothermic Blaster as her primary weapon, her effectiveness shines in 1v1 fights, but can quickly encase herself in an ice shield to heal and negate damage when overwhelmed, thanks to her Cryo-Freeze ability.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
3 Legends That Counter Catalyst in Apex Legends
Catalyst is the newest legend in Apex Legends and will be added to the game on Nov. 1. While she is not officially out, her abilities have been shown. Catalyst has been described as the ultimate counter to legends who can scan out enemy positions, like Bloodhound or Seer, leaving many players to wonder who in the roster would be a good counter to Catalyst.
Apex Legends Season 15 Battle Pass: All Cosmetics and Rewards
A new season of Apex Legends is coming out on Nov. 1. There are a lot of big additions and changes to the game, and the Season 15 battle pass has a lot of new features to break down. Different weapons are going to be buffed or nerfed to help...
How to Unlock the M16 in Modern Warfare 2
Players wondering how to unlock the M16 are required to level up two different weapons, the M4 and the 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2. Because of Modern Warfare 2's new unlockable system, players hoping to use their favorite weapons might be at a loss on how to unlock them. While Modern Warfare 2 launched with a special edition that comes with most weapons unlocked, players who own the standard edition of Modern Warfare 2 will have to unlock these weapons the old-fashioned way.
How to Earn Pickle Rick Back Bling in Fortnite
Although Fortnitemares 2022 has come to an end, Epic Games has added new quests to Fortnite's Zero Build Horde Rush, which will continue through November. The limited-time reward for completing the Horde Rush is the new Pickle Ring Back Bling. Here's what you need to know to earn it. The...
Best Broken Moon POIs in Apex Legends Season 15
Broken Moon is the latest map introduced in Apex Legends Season 15 and we have the rundown on the best locations for players to drop in during matches. Respawn Entertainment recently revealed Broken Moon as the new map to coalesce with the introduction of the Catalyst character. Apex Legends fans also have a new battle pass to progress through that, as previous battle passes have, rewards players with exclusive cosmetics and items.
Apex Legends Season 15 New Additions: Gifting and Stickers Explained
Respawn Entertainment is doing more than bringing a new Legend, map, and weapon changes to Apex Legends Season 15. Fans can also expect a new battle pass and map rotations, but Respawn has taken it a step further. Starting on Nov. 1, players will have access to a new cosmetic...
Apex Legends Season 15 Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Apex Legends Season 15 launches on Tuesday, giving fans their first chance to experience Eclipse and the new map, Broken Moon. And as with any new season, fans can enjoy a new battle pass and expect changes to the weapon meta. Respawn uses new seasons to test out new builds, rotate weapons from the crate, or crafting.
Apex Players Call for Vantage Nerf Over Huge Bullet Size
Vantage has only been in the Apex Games for a short while, but fans are already begging Respawn for a nerf. Apex Legends Season 14 introduced the world to Vantage, a sniper-toting Recon Legend who can deal some serious damage from a hefty distance. But her Ultimate has been causing quite a stir after images leaked out that show just how large her bullets are.
Modern Warfare 2 Party Bug Fix Released
Players partying up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II should see "significant improvement" in performance stability thanks to a new update, Infinity Ward announced Saturday. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a 'Scan and Repair' error. Thankfully, however, it appears the developers may have addressed on the game's most prominent issues at launch.
