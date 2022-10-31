ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
fourfourtwo.com

"Jurgen Klopp will oversee Liverpool transition": Agent denies Klopp will resign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not going to resign from his post as Liverpool manager. That's according to the German's agent, who has addressed rumours that the Reds boss could end his time on Merseyside after seven seasons and several major trophies across his tenure. We check over 250 million...
Yardbarker

Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan

Armando Broja was again left out of the starting line-up in the Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb tonight, despite Chelsea already being qualified. Denis Zakaria starts the game, but Armando Broja does not. The Chelsea forward yesterday spoke of his desire to be a success at the club, but...
The Independent

Armando Broja confident Chelsea will 'bounce back' from Brighton defeat

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is confident his side will "bounce back" from their 4-1 loss to Brighton. "It was a bad defeat, we're gonna bounce back from it, we're gonna dust ourselves off and we're gonna go again," the footballer said. Broja said the team is looking ahead to the Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, 2 November. The Premier League game at Amex Stadium saw Graham Potter suffer his first loss as Chelsea head coach.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Graham Potter not expecting happy homecoming as he takes Chelsea back to BrightonLiverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insistsFormer Manchester City footballer Joey Barton arrives at court charged with assault
SkySports

Wigan 0-1 Stoke City: Josh Tymon steers Potters to victory

Josh Tymon's goal just after the hour mark was enough to give Stoke a massive 1-0 victory at fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Wigan. With the two sides having slipped to third and fourth bottom respectively after Tuesday's matches, the stakes were high. Stoke, ahead of their opponents on goal...
SkySports

Coventry 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Jamie Allen steers Sky Blues to victory

Jamie Allen's goal lifted Coventry out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win over 10-man Blackburn at the CBS Arena. The Sky Blues had been in the Championship relegation zone since August after their first three home games of the campaign were postponed, but Allen's first home league goal of the season took them up to 19th place.
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea: Tactical Analysis

Despite having an intricate knowledge of the squad available to his own successor, Graham Potter evidently wasn’t expecting the manner in which Brighton were able to outpress and outperform us. Potter’s insistence that Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic are capable fill-in wingbacks showed a gigantic weakness, but there were other issues, too.
90min

Beth Mead opens up on genesis of her 'revenge tour'

Beth Mead has revealed that her aggression was cited by Hege Riise as a reason for not being selected for Team GB's Tokyo Olympic squad - a moment that would in part fuel her 'revenge tour' during the 2021/22 campaign.
SB Nation

Leicester Women Match Report: Leicester 1 - 2 Reading

This weekend’s match saw the only two teams left in the Women’s Super League without any points battle it out. Reading sat at 11th on the table, higher up due to goal difference. This match was pivotal to Leicester’s hopes of recovering their season and avoiding last season’s relegation battle.
The Independent

On This Day in 2008: Aidy Boothroyd leaves Watford

Watford sacked manager Aidy Boothroyd on this day in 2008.The Hornets parted company with the boss who took them back to the Premier League two years earlier.It was Boothroyd’s first job in senior management and he guided the Hornets to third in the Championship to reach the play-offs in 2005-06.They beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on aggregate before a 3-0 win over Leeds at the Millennium Stadium.The following season Watford won just five games in the top flight and finished bottom but reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup before losing to Manchester United.Yet it turned sour for Boothroyd after they...
90min

90min

