BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
fourfourtwo.com
"Jurgen Klopp will oversee Liverpool transition": Agent denies Klopp will resign
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not going to resign from his post as Liverpool manager. That's according to the German's agent, who has addressed rumours that the Reds boss could end his time on Merseyside after seven seasons and several major trophies across his tenure. We check over 250 million...
Yardbarker
Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan
Armando Broja was again left out of the starting line-up in the Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb tonight, despite Chelsea already being qualified. Denis Zakaria starts the game, but Armando Broja does not. The Chelsea forward yesterday spoke of his desire to be a success at the club, but...
Armando Broja confident Chelsea will 'bounce back' from Brighton defeat
Chelsea forward Armando Broja is confident his side will "bounce back" from their 4-1 loss to Brighton. "It was a bad defeat, we're gonna bounce back from it, we're gonna dust ourselves off and we're gonna go again," the footballer said. Broja said the team is looking ahead to the Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, 2 November. The Premier League game at Amex Stadium saw Graham Potter suffer his first loss as Chelsea head coach.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Graham Potter not expecting happy homecoming as he takes Chelsea back to BrightonLiverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insistsFormer Manchester City footballer Joey Barton arrives at court charged with assault
Joao Cancelo responds to rumours of possible Man City exit
Joao Cancelo says he wants to remain at Manchester City for a long time.
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
Report: Newcastle Confident Of New Bruno Guimaraes Deal Amid Chelsea Interest
Newcastle are confident of signing Bruno Guimaraes to a new deal amid interest from Chelsea.
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Stoke City: Josh Tymon steers Potters to victory
Josh Tymon's goal just after the hour mark was enough to give Stoke a massive 1-0 victory at fellow Sky Bet Championship strugglers Wigan. With the two sides having slipped to third and fourth bottom respectively after Tuesday's matches, the stakes were high. Stoke, ahead of their opponents on goal...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
SkySports
Coventry 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Jamie Allen steers Sky Blues to victory
Jamie Allen's goal lifted Coventry out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win over 10-man Blackburn at the CBS Arena. The Sky Blues had been in the Championship relegation zone since August after their first three home games of the campaign were postponed, but Allen's first home league goal of the season took them up to 19th place.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: “Tony Mowbray understands English football and he understands young players!”
Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but some of the stuff that has been written about Tony Mowbray is drivel. What entitles supporters whose only experience is watching the team usually at home games to think they have the answers to a particular dilemma, rather than a man with vast experience and top coaching qualifications?
Reiss Nelson pleads for chance to 'commit' future to Arsenal
Reiss Nelson is hopeful he will get the chance to earn a new deal at Arsenal after his impressive goalscoring cameo against Nottingham Forest.
BBC
Sarina Wiegman 'will not comment' on Hannah Hampton's absence from England squad
England manager Sarina Wiegman said she "would not like to comment" on the reasons why goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been left out of the squad again. Aston Villa's Hampton, 21, has not been selected for England since being part of the squad that won Euro 2022. Reports this week suggested...
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea: Tactical Analysis
Despite having an intricate knowledge of the squad available to his own successor, Graham Potter evidently wasn’t expecting the manner in which Brighton were able to outpress and outperform us. Potter’s insistence that Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic are capable fill-in wingbacks showed a gigantic weakness, but there were other issues, too.
Beth Mead opens up on genesis of her 'revenge tour'
Beth Mead has revealed that her aggression was cited by Hege Riise as a reason for not being selected for Team GB's Tokyo Olympic squad - a moment that would in part fuel her 'revenge tour' during the 2021/22 campaign.
Emma Hayes return gave Chelsea a 'real boost' against Aston Villa
Chelsea general manager Paul Green admitted that Emma Hayes returning to the Kingsmeadow stands for their side's WSL clash against Aston Villa on Sunday gave the team 'a real boost', as the Blues ran out 3-1 winners.
SB Nation
Leicester Women Match Report: Leicester 1 - 2 Reading
This weekend’s match saw the only two teams left in the Women’s Super League without any points battle it out. Reading sat at 11th on the table, higher up due to goal difference. This match was pivotal to Leicester’s hopes of recovering their season and avoiding last season’s relegation battle.
On This Day in 2008: Aidy Boothroyd leaves Watford
Watford sacked manager Aidy Boothroyd on this day in 2008.The Hornets parted company with the boss who took them back to the Premier League two years earlier.It was Boothroyd’s first job in senior management and he guided the Hornets to third in the Championship to reach the play-offs in 2005-06.They beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on aggregate before a 3-0 win over Leeds at the Millennium Stadium.The following season Watford won just five games in the top flight and finished bottom but reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup before losing to Manchester United.Yet it turned sour for Boothroyd after they...
Hannah Hampton: Sarina Wiegman insists door not closed for Aston Villa goalkeeper
Sarina Wiegman has insisted the door is not closed for Hannah Hampton, despite the goalkeeper not being included in an England squad since Euro 2022 and being dropped by Aston Villa boss Carla Ward following an unspecified incident.
Mikel Arteta reacts to links of Barcelona interest
Mikel Arteta has responded to speculation of a future move to Barcelona.
