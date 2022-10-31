Read full article on original website
US Capitol Christmas Tree making a stop in the High-Country
On November 2nd a 70 foot red spruce tree called Ruby will be chopped down by Rodney Smith a 30-year employee of the Uhwarrie National Forest. This tree has been selected to be the US Capitol Christmas tree. After the tree is cut down it will be taken on a tour from its current location in the Pisgah National Forest to Washington DC. Along the way it’ll make multiple stops in towns around the country celebrating this holiday. The tree will make a pit-stop in Boone on November 8. If you're interested in attending the celebration will have a chance to sign the banners on the truck's sides.
The Appalachian Theatre is Celebrating it's 84th Anniversary
The excitement in the air was electric on Monday, November 14, 1938 as local residents and curiosity-seekers throughout the High Country and beyond gathered on King Street for the “Gala Opening Program” of the Appalachian Theatre in Boone, NC. So many people wanted to be in the first...
US Highway 105 Bridge Expansion Ramping down hours
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp down it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 11AM to 2PM Monday through Wednesday. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
Collision on US 321 Near Phillips Branch Road leads to the death of a former FireFighter
On Monday, October 31, at 8:15 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road. A Ford F250 was traveling north, ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, crossed the centerline, and collided with a southbound Ford Escape. The pickup then collided with a southbound pickup truck. 28 year old Jeremy Daniel Denney, and 31 yea old Elizabeth Jane Miller received minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone. The driver of the pickup was Raymond Jefferidge Kerley III, a former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshall and Emergency Management Coordinator.
Fatal Collision in Alleghany County
On Tuesday, November 1, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alleghany County on NC 18 near NC 88. A 2016 Ford F150 was traveling north on NC 18, struck a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2011 Ford Ranger.
Dump Truck Fire leads to Burning Building
Boone Fire, Blowing Rock Fire, Deep Gap Fire, Meat Camp Fire, Watauga Fire Marshal, and Watauga Medics all responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday. The fire at 229 Birchwood Drive started in a dump truck which spread to a building it was parked nearby. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal, Shane Garland the fire that spread to the building was contained to the exterior and attic, but the dump truck was a total loss. Fortunately there were no injuries.
The Northbound Lane of US 221 will be closed through November 4th
Road Closure on US 221 till the end of the Week
The N.C. Department of Transportation is temporarily closing one northbound lane of U.S. 221 in Boone this week. The closure is expected to last through Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Maintenance crews will be replacing a drainage structure during the closure. Motorists are reminded to slow down and remain alert while approaching the work zone. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
Heavy Fog leads to Several Wrecks
Over the weekend we experienced a very heavy fog, which led to several wrecks on US Highway 421 as of Sunday. Two wrecks occurred, the first at 1:24PM and the second at 2:32PM. Finally a third wreck occurred which involved six vehicles. Similar weather is expected for the next day or so though it is uncertain. The Boone Police Department advises people to drive slowly and comfortably during periods of heavy fog.
