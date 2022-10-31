Read full article on original website
News Maker Mike Ashby on WATTS of Winchester
WATTS provides temporary shelter to the homeless in the Winchester area. We spoke with WATTS Vice President Mike Ashby about a fundraiser in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Mike tells us that WATTS is the recipient of the...
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
Grand jury to hear Campbell case
A date has been set for the grand jury to hear the case of the man charged in the shooting deaths of two Bridgewater College officers. A Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury will convene on November 21st to decide whether to indict Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland on the five charges he faces.
Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
3 Graduate Loudoun's Drug Court
On Oct. 26, Loudoun County celebrated three new graduates of the Adult Drug Treatment Court in a ceremony at the Loudoun County Courthouse. “These Adult Drug Treatment Court graduates have demonstrated a commitment to their own health and healing, as well as that of their friends, families and fellow community members,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated. “We commend their hard work and dedication and encourage them to continue building on their great success as they move to the next phase of their wellness journey.”
WPD arrest one and seek another in a hit and run
Officers found a 26 year old male who had been struck by a vehicle while he was on his bicycle. The victim was transported to Winchester Medical Center with multiple fractures and serious non-life threatening injuries. A witness was able to provide crucial information in the incident and an arrest...
Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester
Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
Teenager shot in broad daylight in Triangle, Virginia
TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. on the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road in Triangle, Va. Witnesses say that a Prince William County high school student was shot in broad daylight outside a mobile home community...
Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent
Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
Valley task force seizes more than $42,000 worth illegal drugs
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens of illegal narcotics distributors and manufacturers were arrested late last week as part of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force’s 10th annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Oct. 26 - Oct. 28 and stretched across the city of Winchester...
Driver hospitalized in Loudoun County wrong-way crash
ROUND HILL, Va. — A driver is in the hospital after he drove the wrong way on Harry Byrd Highway in Loudoun County, causing a three-vehicle crash. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Stoneleigh Drive in Round Hill, Virginia, for a report of a wrong-way collision. When officers arrived two cars and a pick-up truck involved in the crash.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
Former Youth Hockey Treasurer Charged With Stealing $100K From Organization
A former treasurer for the Hagerstown (Penn.) Youth Hockey Association has been indicted and charged with felony theft for stealing at least $100,000 from the youth sports group. Whitney Blaire Beach, 36, of Waynesboro, Pa. was indicted Wednesday in Washington County on the felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor...
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation
Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
Manassas Police looking for bank robbery suspect
According to police, the robbery took place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at a bank on the 10000 block of Dumfries Road. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, red pants, a green puffy jacket and black disposable mask.
