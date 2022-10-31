Read full article on original website
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington.
The Rock Unveils XFL Teams and Logos
The most electrifying man in sports entertainment has taken over the gridiron. Following an unsuccessful relaunch in 2020 largely in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vince McMahon suspended XFL operations and filed the football league for bankruptcy. Months later, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepped in and purchased the XFL for $15 million in August 2020. Aside from an expected 2023 revival, chatter revolving around the future of the league stayed relatively dormant for the past two years. While aspects like schedules and rosters remain unknown, fans now know what teams will make up the league.
XFL reveals eight teams for 2023 reboot
Bob Stoops on the XFL's Arlington Renegades, coaching pro vs. college
Former Oklahoma Sooners coach and current head coach of the XFL’s Arlington Renegades Bob Stoops joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about the team’s new logo and new name, why he’s excited to coach professional football instead of college, and more!
The Rock Reveals All 8 XFL Teams
Spring football leagues have not had much success over the last few years. A great example of this is the Alliance of American Football, which shut down after just a few months and even left players stranded at their hotels. Meanwhile, Vince McMahon’s reboot of the XFL was a disaster....
