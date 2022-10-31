ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

XFL announces 2023 team names and logos, include 3 Texas franchises

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington, Houston and San Antonio are home to their own XFL teams, the football league announced on Oct. 31.The XFL will return for the third time on Feb. 18, 2023 and on Monday, they announced the new team names and logos. The league has eight teams across the U.S., including the Arlington Renegades, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas. The XFL cancelled its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then ceased operations and terminated employees in April 2020. There were only five weeks of play that season.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia bought the league in August 2020 for about $15 million, when the league was bankrupt. In July, the XFL announced its headquarters would move to Arlington. 
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Coach Death News

The Minnesota Vikings lost a former member of their coaching staff on Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer, who's the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the former Vikings co-defensive coordinator, has died at the age of 38. He was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive assistant...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News

Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon. The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players. “I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks...
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

The Rock Unveils XFL Teams and Logos

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment has taken over the gridiron. Following an unsuccessful relaunch in 2020 largely in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vince McMahon suspended XFL operations and filed the football league for bankruptcy. Months later, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepped in and purchased the XFL for $15 million in August 2020. Aside from an expected 2023 revival, chatter revolving around the future of the league stayed relatively dormant for the past two years. While aspects like schedules and rosters remain unknown, fans now know what teams will make up the league.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Divorce Comments

Tom Brady discussed the aftermath of his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On his newest Let's Go! podcast episode released Monday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady detailed his mindset after he and the supermodel announced their separation on Friday. "There’s a lot of professionals in...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

The Rock Reveals All 8 XFL Teams

Spring football leagues have not had much success over the last few years. A great example of this is the Alliance of American Football, which shut down after just a few months and even left players stranded at their hotels. Meanwhile, Vince McMahon’s reboot of the XFL was a disaster....

Comments / 0

Community Policy