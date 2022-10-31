ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Celebrating 10 years since the Oregon Tech Honors Program began, Executive Director Christopher J. Syrnyk is excited to expand the program

 2 days ago
Klamath Alerts

Oregon Tech holds high school and college innovation clinic to encourage entrepreneurial thinking in Klamath County

Oct. 26, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech welcomed 100 high school and college students to campus Oct. 21 for Ready, Set, Innovate, a daylong innovation clinic to inspire innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. The event brought together high school students from Henley, New Horizon Christian, Klamath Union, Lost River, and Mazama; Klamath Community College students; Oregon Tech students; community mentors; and volunteers to learn creative, team-based approaches to problem-solving.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
High School Soccer PRO

MEDFORD, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Gold Beach High School soccer team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on November 01, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GOLD BEACH, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets

(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
TALENT, OR
klamathsports.net

Mazama 9x Conference Champs, #1 seed in playoffs

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Vikings Football, sailing high on an undefeated tide this season. On Friday, with a victory over #8 Marshfield (6-3), the #1 ranked Mazama Vikings (9-0) completed an undefeated season securing the first-ever Big Sky Conference Championship and the team’s ninth consecutive conference title. They enter the postseason with the number one seed in the bracket.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit

Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

DOG PARK CLOSING FOR THE FALL/WINTER SEASON

October 26, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls will be closing its Dog Park located at Ewauna Park for the fall/winter season effective Monday, October 31st. Closure of the Dog Park is necessary to allow reseeding and resting of the grass and amenities to ensure a vibrant play area for our canine friends in the spring!
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

People feeling lucky to win $1.2 billion on Powerball jackpot

MEDFORD, Ore. -- People are lining up at local stores to buy the 1.2 billion dollar Powerball ticket. The next drawing is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:59pm. A Sherm's Foods 4 Less employee, Zach Novach said he see's customers coming in frequently feeling lucky. “Today I had someone buy 100 Powerball tickets … yes," said Novach.
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location

Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary

SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
