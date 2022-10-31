Celebrating 10 years since the Oregon Tech Honors Program began, Executive Director Christopher J. Syrnyk is excited to expand the program

Read full article on original website
Oregon Tech holds high school and college innovation clinic to encourage entrepreneurial thinking in Klamath County
Oct. 26, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech welcomed 100 high school and college students to campus Oct. 21 for Ready, Set, Innovate, a daylong innovation clinic to inspire innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. The event brought together high school students from Henley, New Horizon Christian, Klamath Union, Lost River, and Mazama; Klamath Community College students; Oregon Tech students; community mentors; and volunteers to learn creative, team-based approaches to problem-solving.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
KDRV
Medford Parks Department and Rogue Valley Transportation District push efforts to prevent vandalism and drug use at local parks
Medford - The Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) and the Medford Parks and Recreation facilities department have installed ‘vandalism proof’ bathrooms to help reduce damages in frequently visited areas. These projects have been in the works for a few years, the Medford parks department installed two bathrooms that...
MEDFORD, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Gold Beach High School soccer team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on November 01, 2022, 16:00:00.
centraloregondaily.com
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
klamathsports.net
Mazama 9x Conference Champs, #1 seed in playoffs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Vikings Football, sailing high on an undefeated tide this season. On Friday, with a victory over #8 Marshfield (6-3), the #1 ranked Mazama Vikings (9-0) completed an undefeated season securing the first-ever Big Sky Conference Championship and the team’s ninth consecutive conference title. They enter the postseason with the number one seed in the bracket.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
KDRV
People redirected to nearby clinic after The Merrick closes early on last day of operation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- At about 11 this morning, people were left confused and frustrated when The Merrick clinic did not open at their desired time. The Merrick clinic was scheduled for their last day of operations today, October 30 from 11am to 4pm. Once staff members arrived, they told those...
Fall open burn dates set within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start 8 a.m. Saturday, November 5, and will end 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning....
Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit
Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
OR and WA have ‘winter wonderlands’, TripToDiscover says
According to TripsToDiscover, “In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand.”
KCC, Southern Oregon University to host education program open house
KLAMATH FALLS — Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house to learn how to become a licensed teacher without leaving Klamath County through Klamath Community College (KCC) and Southern Oregon University (SOU). The event is Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m....
KDRV
Jackson County public hearing considers psilocybin and land use rules Thursday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A county agency is considering a proposal to change land development rules to accommodate Oregon law about mushroom-based chemical psilocybin. The Jackson County Planning Commission has a public hearing tomorrow to consider rules about psilocybin production, processing and manufacturing. The 9am Thursday online meeting is the first...
Pacific Terrace closure for Halloween Trick-or-Treating
TONIGHT from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Pacific Terrace will be closed from Melrose Street to Van Ness Avenue. This closure is being conducted for the safety of the children while they are trick- or-treating. The City of Klamath Falls encourages everyone to drive with caution on the side streets...
DOG PARK CLOSING FOR THE FALL/WINTER SEASON
October 26, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls will be closing its Dog Park located at Ewauna Park for the fall/winter season effective Monday, October 31st. Closure of the Dog Park is necessary to allow reseeding and resting of the grass and amenities to ensure a vibrant play area for our canine friends in the spring!
Program on boat builders in Klamath – History of boat builders explored
The history of the Telford boat building company in Klamath Falls will be examined in a presentation to the Klamath County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Klamath County Museum. John Poole, a descendant of boat builders Henry and Ray Telford, will discuss the family’s business...
KDRV
People feeling lucky to win $1.2 billion on Powerball jackpot
MEDFORD, Ore. -- People are lining up at local stores to buy the 1.2 billion dollar Powerball ticket. The next drawing is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:59pm. A Sherm's Foods 4 Less employee, Zach Novach said he see's customers coming in frequently feeling lucky. “Today I had someone buy 100 Powerball tickets … yes," said Novach.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
ATF, NSSF Offer up to $10k Reward for Klamath Falls Pawn Shop Burglary
SEATTLE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the Oct. 5 burglary of Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan at 212 South 6th St., Klamath Falls, Ore., in which 13 firearms were stolen.
