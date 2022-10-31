Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: Several Executives Believe L.A. Will Eventually Offer Two First-Round Picks To Pacers For Myles Turner & Buddy Hield
Since the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of different trade possibilities involving Russell Westbrook with the most popular being to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Anyone who has watched the Lakers’ first six games knows they need shooting, and that...
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Lakers News: Does Rob Pelinka Think He's L.A.'s Coach?
Strange motivational speech goes viral.
ESPN
Russell Westbrook buys mansion near Lakers teammate LeBron James
If LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't see each other at work, they could now see each other around the same neighborhood at home. Westbrook, point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, purchased a mansion in Los Angeles Westside for $33.5 million. He bought the home from Petra Ecclestone, the billionaire heiress and daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Admits He's Playing Through His Back Injury
Here's hoping the Lakers' medical staff is confident about this decision.
What Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Said When Steve Nash Was Named As Nets Head Coach
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had some interesting comments about Steve Nash in 2020.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News
One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
Pacers’ Myles Turner Believes Lakers Should Take A ‘Very Hard Look’ At Trading Both Draft Picks For Him
The one potential Russell Westbrook trade option for the Los Angeles Lakers that seems to always be on the table is one with the Indiana Pacers. The rumored deal would bring both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the Lakers in exchange for Westbrook and both the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Proud Of Russell Westbrook For Accepting Bench Role
As a former MVP and face of a franchise, moving from the starting lineup to the bench couldn’t have been an easy adjustment for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Darvin Ham pitched Westbrook on the idea so he can stagger his minutes with LeBron James and allow him to play more minutes with the ball in his hands running the offense.
Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players For Silence on Kyrie Irving Situation
Reggie Miller calls out the bystanders.
Lakers Injury Update: Dennis Schroder Doing Individual Work But Will Be Evaluated In 1 Week
As has normally been the case in recent years, the Los Angeles Lakers have been hit by the injury bug early in the 2022-23 season. One of the key players they have been without is Dennis Schroder, who signed with the team late in the offseason after an impressive showing for Germany in EuroBasket.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses First Win As A Head Coach
The Lakers' new coach put his team into the winning column Sunday.
Austin Reaves: Lakers Were ‘Super Excited’ To Get Darvin Ham His First Win
Things finally went the right way for the Los Angeles Lakers in the team’s first victory of the year against the Denver Nuggets as they got contributions not only from the stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, but also the role players like Matt Ryan, Wenyen Gabriel and Austin Reaves.
lakersnation.com
LeBron James Believes Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench Is ‘Luxury’ For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season did not get off to an ideal start but things seem to be trending up after Darvin Ham made the decision to move Russell Westbrook to the bench. To Westbrook’s credit, he was accepting of the decision and willing to make sacrifices and the results followed. Westbrook is coming off his best game of the season on Sunday, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes while leading the Lakers to their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets.
Nets fire Steve Nash, reportedly eyeing Celtics' Ime Udoka
NEW YORK -- Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.The biggest -- again -- was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his...
On this day: Auerbach, Cousy, Cooper, Rondo, Fox, Walker debut with Celtics
On this day in Boston Celtics history, Hall of Fame coach and general manager Arnold “Red” Auerbach coached his first regular-season game with the storied franchise. Recently hired by the team’s owner Walter Brown on the advice of local sports journalists after stints coaching with the Tri-Cities Blackhawks (now, Atlanta Hawks), the defunct Washington Capitols NBA franchise, and — as an assistant coach at the college level — the Duke Blue Devils.
NBA
John DeShazier on Lakers, Warriors, and team optimism | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk with New Orleans Pelicans radio color analyst John DeShazier (3:50) about the team's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers and all the reasons it would feel good to get the win. The trio also chats...
Lakers Highlights: L.A. Wins Second Straight As Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Sends Game Against Pelicans To OT
It felt like the Los Angeles Lakers had let another game slip through their fingers. But they got an unexpected sliver of hope and Matt Ryan made it count when it mattered most. Dyson Daniels missed a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left, which was just enough time...
