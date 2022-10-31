Read full article on original website
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
What Happens If You Accidentally Scratch Off A Mole?
From time to time, you may scrape yourself and cause bleeding. Now if it were to happen on a raised mole, there are some recommendations that could help.
Haims: Keep moving this winter
Historically, throughout the world, mortality rates have predictable and regular cycles. Mortality rates are highest during the winter months and lower during the summer. Such patterns have held true for many decades, even centuries. However, we don’t have to be a part of such statistics. This winter, we can take ownership of our health — bettering ourselves and our well-being.
Pleasant Elementary twists into 50s day
NORWALK — Wednesday was the 50th day of school at Pleasant Elementary. That, of course, means a time to celebrate as staff and students dressed in their 1950s clothes and had a little fun with a sock hop, a Hula Hoop contest, bubble gum and root beer floats.
