San Angelo, TX

BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
TEXAS STATE
Vail Daily

Haims: Keep moving this winter

Historically, throughout the world, mortality rates have predictable and regular cycles. Mortality rates are highest during the winter months and lower during the summer. Such patterns have held true for many decades, even centuries. However, we don’t have to be a part of such statistics. This winter, we can take ownership of our health — bettering ourselves and our well-being.
COLORADO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Pleasant Elementary twists into 50s day

NORWALK — Wednesday was the 50th day of school at Pleasant Elementary. That, of course, means a time to celebrate as staff and students dressed in their 1950s clothes and had a little fun with a sock hop, a Hula Hoop contest, bubble gum and root beer floats.
NORWALK, OH

