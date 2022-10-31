Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Kiehl to continue efforts on PFAS chemical clean-up responce
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau senator Jesse Kiehl says there are some promising alternatives emerging to the firefighting foam PFAS. Organizations like the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition last year wanted more state accountability after toxic chemicals were found at the Gustavus airport in 2018. Kiehl said on action line that...
kinyradio.com
Perseverance Trail partial closure November 1-4
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Parks Maintenance personnel will be using heavy equipment to excavate the ditches and drainages on the lower Perseverance Trail from both trailheads to the metal fence. Weather dependent, this work is scheduled to be done on Tuesday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m....
kinyradio.com
CBJ asking residents to be aware during Bonnie Doon Drive blasting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled to take place in Blacktail Subdivision Thursday, November 3rd. Blasting will occur at Blacktail Subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive on Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Bonnie Brae is located in North Douglas. CBJ asks the...
kinyradio.com
Weiss to depart district in summer of 2023
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five years as the head administrator of the Juneau School District, Superintendent Bridget Weiss announced she plans to leave her position early next summer. Weiss made the announcement last week to staff, and spoke to the decision on action line. "I will be, at our...
kinyradio.com
Winter pass offers 5 months unlimited access to Juneau Pools, Treadwell Arena & Field House
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ's winter pass allows an individual unlimited admission to the Dimond Park Aquatic Center, Augustus Brown Swimming Pool, Treadwell Arena, and the Dimond Park Field House track for five months. The pass can be used from November 1st, 2022 through March 31st, 2023. The all-ages winter...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cruising industry in Juneau just shy of 100,000 people of hitting 2019 tourism numbers
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road. Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Juneau sees cruise industry rebound in 2022
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been a busy season for the Port of Juneau. According to Juneau Port Director Carl Uchytil, the cruise industry was just shy of 100,000 passengers compared to the number of passengers seen during the 2019 cruise ship season. This year Juneau welcomed around 1.2 million people. On average all cruise ships that visited the port were at 74% capacity.
kinyradio.com
Weldon disappointed in city hall bond outcome, airs concerns with renovating current hall
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon does not see another city hall question coming before voters anytime soon. Weldon spoke to that on action line, she was asked for her reaction to the failed ballot prop to fund a new city hall. "I was disappointed. I thought we...
kinyradio.com
Drop off your pumpkins at Juneau RecycleWorks November 5-19
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau RecycleWorks will open pumpkin drop-off bins at the Recycling Center, located at 5600 Tonsgard Court, from Saturday, November 5 through Saturday, November 19. This is the second year RecycleWorks has partnered with JuneauComposts! to collect and compost pumpkins. Pumpkins must be free of all decorations,...
kinyradio.com
NOAA Fisheries seeks public comments on request for crab emergency rulemaking
The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis - Alaskan red king crab - is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 Openverse images. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on a request to take emergency action to close the Red King Crab Savings Area and the Red King Crab Savings Subarea to all fishing gear that comes into contact with the ocean bottom.
kinyradio.com
2023 Women of Distinction Honorees chosen by AWARE’s Board of Directors
AWARE’s 2023 honorees from left to right: Katheryn Wolfe, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, & Susan Bell. (Courtesy photo.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - AWARE has announced the 2023 Women of Distinction honorees: Susan Bell, Jeni Brown, LaRae Jones, and Katheryn Wolfe. AWARE wrote that these women have made specific and...
kinyradio.com
Capital City Fire Rescue responds to valley fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue is on the scene on Wood Duck Avenue for a fire in a residential home. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. The adjacent neighbor of the same building was alerted by his dog of the fire and left the building.
kinyradio.com
Eagle River Nurse Practitioner Guilty on All Counts
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Eagle River nurse practitioner on 10 felony counts, including five counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, four counts of distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a drug involved premises. The conviction...
kinyradio.com
SHI to re-open doors for arts to all second-grade Juneau School students
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute next week will open the Walter Soboleff Building to all second-grade students in the Juneau School District as part of a national program to provide experiences and learning in the arts to all children. The excursion is part of the Ensuring the Arts...
ktoo.org
‘Blonde Indian: An Alaska Native Memoir’ is about to be an audiobook
More than 15 years after Ernestine Hayes’ published her memoir, “Blonde Indian” is becoming an audiobook. Hayes says she clearly remembers when the book came out that a woman in Juneau told her that she couldn’t read it because of her eyesight. “And I always kept...
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska and faculty union reach tentative contract agreement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska administration and United Academics, the full-time faculty union, have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract. The university said in a release that the contract increases faculty pay and the pension wage base, expands the use of faculty development funds,...
kinyradio.com
Update: JPD's investigation closed at Rainway Car Wash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This morning, JPD is investigating a death in the area of the Rainway Car Wash. Update 10/29: JPD worked with surrounding businesses to gather evidence and determine the cause of death, which was due to a gunshot. A firearm was located at the scene. JPD was...
kinyradio.com
CCFR: No injuries in trailer park house fire, home total loss
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a trailer fire Wednesday morning, the Fire Marshal said there were no injuries reported, and that the home is a total loss. On Wednesday morning at approximately 8:40 am, CCFR was dispatched to Spruce wood Trailer Park in the Mendenhall...
kinyradio.com
T&H's Atskanée Yagiyee (Spooky Day) Trick or Treat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida held a trick-or-treat Halloween event in the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall Sunday afternoon. The event was 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Volunteers handed out goodie bags and candy. There were games with prizes and a photo booth, along with a bouncy house. Families came...
Alice, The Resident Ghost of Juneau, Alaska
The female that roams the halls of the oldest hotel in Alaska is said to be that of the gold miner’s wife, Alice. Legend has it that the unfortunate woman was the wife of one gold miner. After he went off to seek gold, Alice was left behind and waited for her husband to return.
