New York State

Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish

Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
NBC Sports

Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele

It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
NBC Chicago

What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ RB questions after Tony Pollard eruption

Ezekiel Elliott missed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury, but the Dallas Cowboys’ run game did not suffer. As has happened many times in the past, Tony Pollard stepped in for Elliott and proved he is capable of creating issues for defenders. Pollard has outplayed Elliott by a fairly wide margin this season, but Jerry Jones insists there are no questions over which back should start.
49erswebzone

49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
NBC Sports

Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year

Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
NBC Sports

Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are

The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
NBC Sports

Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?

Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NBC Sports

NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take

The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NBC Sports

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
