5 things to know about new Colts RB Zack Moss
Zack Moss comes to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade that sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. The Colts also receive a conditional late-round draft pick. Moss, 24, is in his third NFL season. Here's more about the newest member of the Colts backfield. Dare to compare:What the Bills...
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Cowboys Came Close To Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade, per Report
The Dallas Cowboys came close to orchestrating a blockbuster wide receiver trade before Tuesday's deadline, according to a report. The NFC East franchise reportedly came close to acquiring veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Texans on Houston this afternoon. However, no deal ...
Roquan Smith finally gets his trade wish
Roquan Smith has finally gotten his trade wish. Smith on Monday was traded by the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. The deal comes less than a week after the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The Bears are getting a 2nd and 5th-round pick in return for Smith....
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
Falcons Make Surprise Trade Involving Suspended WR Calvin Ridley: Report
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged
In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
Report: Rams offered Panthers 2 1st-round picks for Brian Burns
Just last week, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Carolina Panthers were offered two first-round picks for defensive end Brian Burns—a deal they, obviously, did not take. But what Schefter didn’t mention was the team who dialed up general manager Scott Fitterer with the proposal. So, who...
Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ RB questions after Tony Pollard eruption
Ezekiel Elliott missed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury, but the Dallas Cowboys’ run game did not suffer. As has happened many times in the past, Tony Pollard stepped in for Elliott and proved he is capable of creating issues for defenders. Pollard has outplayed Elliott by a fairly wide margin this season, but Jerry Jones insists there are no questions over which back should start.
Cowboys Seek 'Super Bowl Trade,' Says NFL Source as Jerry Jones Does 'Self-Evaluation'
The Cowboys are flying with a 6-2 record, but head coach Mike McCarthy is wary of the team getting ahead of itself. Meanwhile, the front office is apparently trying to get way ahead with a "Super Bowl trade.''
Amadi Released After Just Two Appearances
The Nashville native has been a healthy scratch for the last three contests. Veteran tight end Antony Auclair is added to the active roster.
49ers work out several WRs and DBs, release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline
With the NFL trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, here is how we view the Jaguars and where they stand.
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
NFL trade deadline blog: Dolphins reel in Bradley Chubb; Falcons ship Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports reacted to all the major trades Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline in our live blog. See all the major moves here.
