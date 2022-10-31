Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
NOLA.com
EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO
Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
New details after cops kill suspect in Hammond, man had explosive components
Louisiana State Police today released more information surrounding what happened when sheriff’s deputies and Hammond Police shot a man dead Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.
NOLA.com
Police report a man killed himself near Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East
A man killed himself in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East, police said. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map), police said. He died at the scene. Initially, police said the man was killed in a homicide, but later reported it as a suicide.
Another carjacking after a crash in New Orleans
There have been some 250 carjackings in New Orleans already this year, and several recent cases happened with the carjackers running into the vehicle they want to take. The attackers then hold them at gunpoint and steal their vehicle…
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another person has been arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the brutal road rage beating of a Prairieville man who is battling cancer. Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2. She is facing charges of principal to second-degree...
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
wbrz.com
Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
fox8live.com
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
NOPD investigates homicide near Joe Brown Park
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5600 block of Read Blvd. Police say shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
brproud.com
Prisoner who escaped hospital re-captured, Zachary Police Department says
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A prisoner who escaped Lane Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was shortly re-captured by authorities. The Zachary Police Department said the prisoner escaped the hospital around 2 p.m. Police said the prisoner was being guarded by another agency when he escaped. He was caught behind...
NOLA.com
Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO
A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Harassment of Fishermen and Damaging a Vessel
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Harassment of Fishermen and Damaging a Vessel. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated that on October 26, two men were arrested for suspected harassment of anglers in Plaquemines Parish. After reportedly receiving complaints from...
NOLA.com
2 women arrested, accused of shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Two women wanted in connection with shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on a New Orleans interstate have surrendered to police, authorities said late Monday. The gunfire was caught on video and shared on social media. No injuries were reported, but it is part of an ongoing trend...
Two drug arrests made on Halloween in Washington Parish
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects for drug charges on Monday, Oct. 31.
NOLA.com
Mandeville Police seek help in identifying masked men who robbed the Ra Shop
Mandeville Police are asking the public to help them identify two masked men who entered the Ra Shop at 2198 Florida St. at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 27, armed with a machete and pocket knife. The pair demanded money and whipped cream chargers (which contain nitrous oxide), according to...
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
