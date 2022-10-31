Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'
Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds. Some 39% of office workers are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.
Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated
More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently. The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce. The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said. Gopuff workers were let...
Employees are searching for "believable" reasons to call off work
U.S. workers want to take more time off from their jobs and are increasingly turning to the internet to find credible reasons to do so. That's the main takeaway from a new report released Tuesday from Frank Recruitment Group, a U.K.-based technology recruiting company. The firm analyzed Google search engine traffic from 2018 and 2022 and found that searches for excuses to miss work rose 630% during that time period. Searches for "believable excuses for missing work" and "realistic excuses for missing work" rose substantially, the report found. Other phrases people searched for more often included "best excuses for missing work,"...
CNBC
Flexibility is key to finding, keeping workers even as companies want people back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
6 Jobs That Make You Rich Fast Without a Degree
In the United States, there's typically a direct correlation between education and salary. The more degrees you attain, the more money you'll make -- on average. Although most of the big six-figure...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Narcity
7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute
If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye. There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.
CNBC
How the pay transparency movement's success will change the way jobs are listed
Pay transparency laws are sweeping across the U.S. including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington. New York City's salary transparency measure takes effect Nov. 1. The momentum could lead to even higher pay at a time of record wage increases and force employers to make significant changes to job listings.
Why the job you apply for may not be the job you get
When most people apply for jobs, they expect the job description on postings to match the job that will be filled. However, our recently published study examining startup hiring shows that this isn’t always the case. Sometimes the job someone applies for might not end up being the same job they are hired for. Jobs can evolve between the time a decision is made to hire someone, and the actual hiring process itself. Hiring managers might change job duties, hire someone for a different job than the one they are applying for, or abandon the job search altogether. While this might...
InformationWeek
Cracking the Code for Skills-Based Hiring
As employers grapple with the impact of an ongoing "Great Reshuffle" and accelerating momentum for educational pathways outside of college, skills-based approaches to hiring are becoming increasingly popular. Recent research indicates that a growing number of employers are removing college degree requirements from job postings, especially in IT and managerial...
Narcity
Highest-Paying Jobs You Can Get With No Degree Or Experience Were Shared & Some Pay Almost $90K
The highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree or any experience have been revealed and some salaries are almost $90,000!. Recently, job site Indeed shared a list of the 14 highest-paying jobs without a degree or experience along with how much they pay, which is based on salary figures listed on the job board.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Education/health services employment shrinks by 5K; private sector adds 239K jobs overall
Education and health services companies lost another 5,000 jobs last month, while the private sector in general added 239,000 jobs overall in October. That’s according to the ADP Research Institute’s National Employment Report, released Wednesday in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The jobs report and pay...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Economic Disruption to Pose Largest Threat to Businesses
Nearly 85% of financial leaders are reforecasting in preparation for an impending recession, with only 4% reporting that a recession will not affect their business in 2023, according to a OneStream survey. “The current economic landscape will continue to challenge finance leaders and organizations well into the new year,” says...
How to balance the CEO agenda for the future of the firm
Leading CEOs are focusing more on developing new businesses for their customers and their front lines. COVID-19 rendered every CEO’s agenda irrelevant. Immediately pivoting, they focused on guiding more adaptable organizations that could thrive in a more turbulent world. Now, as we all reflect and reassemble in the aftermath,...
