Medical News Today
Almonds can help support the gut microbiome, study claims
A new study finds that eating 56 grams of almonds daily — the equivalent of approximately 46 almonds — can improve gut health by promoting levels of butyrate. The research involved three groups replacing their regular snacks with whole almonds, ground almonds, or an energy-equivalent control muffin. The...
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
COVID-19 infection damages gut microbiome, study shows
COVID-19 is known to mess with a person's lungs, and can have long-term effects on the brain. Now doctors have found another way COVID-19 harms your health -- through your gut. A COVID infection can reduce the number of bacterial species in the gut, creating an opportunity for dangerous antibiotic-resistant...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses
People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
9 foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation in your body
Avoiding inflammatory foods can help reduce your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.
EatingWell
How Poor Gut Health Can Increase Anxiety and Depression Risk & What to Eat to Help
Even in grade school, you probably knew that there was some link between your stomach and your brain. Remember those butterflies you felt when you saw your crush? Or the stomach-in-knots feeling that flared up when you were in trouble?. "Stress can play a major role in tummy troubles, even...
KXLY
Newly discovered species of bacteria in microbiome may be culprit behind rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition has been unknown. Rheumatoid arthritis leads to...
neurology.org
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicalXpress
Neuroimaging study reveals functional and structural brain abnormalities in people with post-treatment Lyme disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough in Autism Treatment
Israeli scientists say that they can treat Autism with the use of pressure chamber therapy. A new breakthrough study conducted using animal models, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The researchers identified...
DNA-damaging gut bacteria may fuel colon cancer in patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Certain gut bacteria may explain the link between inflammatory bowel disease and colon cancer.
Rheumatoid arthritis: This gut bacteria could hold the key to a treatment
Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1 in 100 people worldwide. It causes inflamed, painful, and swollen joints, often in the hands and wrists, and can lead to loss of joint function as well as chronic pain and joint deformities and damage. What causes this condition is unknown. In our recently published study,...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
physiciansweekly.com
Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapies Reduced Conversions to Secondary Progressive MS
The incidence of conversion to secondary progressive MS (SPMS) decreased significantly following the introduction of first-generation disease modifying therapies (DMTs), according to study results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. Researchers examined two consecutive population cohorts of patients with relapsing remitting MS before DMT availability (N=2,161) and after (N=3,510) to determine the risk for transition to SPMS. The risk for SPMS conversion, when adjusted for current age, current time since onset, calendar year, and sex, was significantly lower in the post-DMT cohort compared with the pre DMT cohort (HR, 0.58), and the risk for SPMS.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
