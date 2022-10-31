ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

County Council Approves New MCPD Assistant Chief

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as the assistant chief of the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Augustine for the position earlier this month. Augustine had served as the acting assistant chief since September, following the removal of former Assistant Chief Carmen Facciolo.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 3, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Nov. 3 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Elections: Last day for Early Voting. Residents can cast their ballots at any early voting location between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. during that time. 2. Montgomery County Council: Committee meetings starting at 9:30...
mymcmedia.org

MCDOT Seeks High School Students for Traffic Safety Ambassador Roles

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is accepting applications for up to 45 Montgomery County high school students to serve as “Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors” to learn leadership skills in addressing community traffic safety needs. The county established the project-based education program, which received 100 applications in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County

Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County High School Students Can Apply to ‘Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors’ Program to Improve Traffic Safety; Deadline to Apply is Nov. 30

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is seeking up to 45 Montgomery County high school students to serve as “Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors.” The project-based learning program teaches teens leadership skills, outreach and engagement techniques to address traffic safety needs in their community. Applications are now being accepting. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Leaders Cut Ribbon at Brookville Bus Depot for Solar-Powered Charging

Leaders gathered in Silver Spring to launch the region’s first integrated electric bus charging depot. The Brookville Bus Depot is the nation’s largest solar bus charging infrastructure project, according to the county. Montgomery County has 14 Ride On electric buses and the Brookville Bus Depot should meet full charging capacity — which is 70 buses — by 2026. The county expects to purchase more buses after a new procurement contract is complete next year.
SILVER SPRING, MD
dcpolicycenter.org

Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown

Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates

On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Comcast could come to Washington County area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
FREDERICK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Radon Testing of Rental Units Required as of July 2023

Montgomery County will require radon testing in rental housing, and the results must be disclosed to tenants beginning July 1, 2023. If a high level of radon is detected, landlords must act to reduce it. The bill that was approved Tuesday, requires radon testing of basement and ground-level multifamily and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

