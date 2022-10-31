Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
NEW: County Board says draft Missing Middle changes respond to community concerns
The Arlington County Board says a draft version of zoning changes that could allow Missing Middle housing types includes provisions that respond to community concerns raised this fall. After contentious meetings this summer, the county hosted community conversations and information sessions to gather more feedback from residents and share more...
mymcmedia.org
County Council Approves New MCPD Assistant Chief
The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as the assistant chief of the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Augustine for the position earlier this month. Augustine had served as the acting assistant chief since September, following the removal of former Assistant Chief Carmen Facciolo.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 3, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Nov. 3 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Elections: Last day for Early Voting. Residents can cast their ballots at any early voting location between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. during that time. 2. Montgomery County Council: Committee meetings starting at 9:30...
mymcmedia.org
MCDOT Seeks High School Students for Traffic Safety Ambassador Roles
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is accepting applications for up to 45 Montgomery County high school students to serve as “Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors” to learn leadership skills in addressing community traffic safety needs. The county established the project-based education program, which received 100 applications in...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
WTOP
Solar bus charging project, called nation’s largest, completed in Silver Spring
The nation’s largest solar-powered bus-charging depot has been completed in Silver Spring, Maryland. Montgomery County celebrated the completion of the bus microgrid and charging project on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Brookville Smart Energy Depot. The project was completed through a partnership between the county’s Department of...
Proposals To Tweak D.C.’s Free Residential Parking Face Questions In D.C. Council
A proposal to shrink the size of the zones where D.C. residents can get free on-street parking faced some skeptical questions and opposition during a D.C. Council committee hearing last Friday, and its proponents concede that the specifics of the measure will have to change for it to move forward.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County High School Students Can Apply to ‘Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors’ Program to Improve Traffic Safety; Deadline to Apply is Nov. 30
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is seeking up to 45 Montgomery County high school students to serve as “Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors.” The project-based learning program teaches teens leadership skills, outreach and engagement techniques to address traffic safety needs in their community. Applications are now being accepting. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
WJLA
New guaranteed income program opens in Alexandria; 170 residents to get $12k over 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed to allow the nation to cope with a bleak health and economic crisis. 7News On Your Side looked into where the money is going. Nearly $60 million going to the City of Alexandria. To see how this municipality is spending this money click here.
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
WJLA
Nation's 'largest electric bus charging depot' unveiled in Silver Spring: Officials
SILVER SPRING, M.d. (7News) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich unveiled the nation's largest electric bus charging depot on Monday in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County officials. The effort was part of a goal to eliminate GHG emissions by 2035. Elrich was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen,...
mymcmedia.org
Leaders Cut Ribbon at Brookville Bus Depot for Solar-Powered Charging
Leaders gathered in Silver Spring to launch the region’s first integrated electric bus charging depot. The Brookville Bus Depot is the nation’s largest solar bus charging infrastructure project, according to the county. Montgomery County has 14 Ride On electric buses and the Brookville Bus Depot should meet full charging capacity — which is 70 buses — by 2026. The county expects to purchase more buses after a new procurement contract is complete next year.
dcpolicycenter.org
Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown
Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City, County seek voters' permission to take on hundreds of millions in new debt
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid the races for governor, county executive, county council, or local school board seats – some Maryland jurisdictions are asking voters to approve money for long-term capital projects. Baltimore City, Baltimore and Prince George’s counties are each asking voters for permission to take on hundreds...
Commercial Observer
Housing Issues of DC Mayoral Candidates
On Nov. 8, Washington, D.C., will hold its mayoral election, and while Democrat Muriel Bowser is widely expected to win her third consecutive term, for the first time she will have a Republican challenger on the ballot. Both candidates have campaigned on the issue of affordable housing, which has long...
Comcast could come to Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
mymcmedia.org
Radon Testing of Rental Units Required as of July 2023
Montgomery County will require radon testing in rental housing, and the results must be disclosed to tenants beginning July 1, 2023. If a high level of radon is detected, landlords must act to reduce it. The bill that was approved Tuesday, requires radon testing of basement and ground-level multifamily and...
