Altoona, PA

Second PSU Altoona student charged over second anonymous threat

By Bill Shannon
WKBN
 2 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second Penn State student is facing charges after allegedly posting a second anonymous threat hours after another student was arrested for the same thing.

Benjamin Dous, 20, was arrested and charged Sunday night after police were alerted of another anonymous threat on the social app Yik Yak.

Dous reportedly took to the app Sunday evening acting like a gang member threatening students not to go to class on Monday. This threat nearly mirrored a threat posted early Sunday morning by Juan Nakamura. Dous reportedly wrote “This Juan gang y’all don’t show tmrw I promise u s**t gonna go down u heard” at Penn State Altoona.

Police were quick to get information from the Yik Yak team on who posted the original message. They were then able to compare that phone number to a student roster that led them to Dous.

According to the criminal complaint, Dous claimed he wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to go to school. He was hoping they would cancel classes for Monday.

Police said that Dous later admitted he knew about the first threat made by Nakamura less than a day before.

Police said there is no threat to the public or student-body.

Dous was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison on $35,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

WKBN

WKBN

