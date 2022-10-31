Read full article on original website
Dan Rodgers
2d ago
because the democrats got caught cheating too many times and they just keep finding new undated ballots till they have enough to win...
Reply(1)
12
Tex~Mex GenX'r
2d ago
They’re illegal. Nothing hard to understand about this. So quit trying to undermine the law when asking why it’s such a big deal.
Reply(1)
13
Randy Rudge
2d ago
just put a date on the freaking envelope. it's not 🚀 science. if you want the vote legally counted like the us supreme court said. and yet again Pennsylvania makes up their own rules.
Reply
10
Doug Mastriano’s proposed voter roll purge addresses a non-existent problem and targets vulnerable voters, experts say
This story originally appeared on WITF. If elected governor, Republican Doug Mastriano said he’d reset Pennsylvania’s voter rolls — meaning eligible voters would have to re-register. The state senator from Franklin County claims — without proof — that there were enough dead voters and voter roll irregularities...
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
Election officials should not count undated mail ballots on Nov. 8, Pa. high court rules
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has ordered counties to “refrain from counting” undated or misdated mail ballots in next week’s election, a high-profile decision that could invalidate at least thousands of otherwise acceptable ballots. More litigation is possible, however. The justices, down a member after the September death...
See Where Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidates Get Most Donations
The 2022 governor’s race in Pennsylvania has the attention of out-of-state donors and political action committees that have poured tens of millions of dollars into the critical election, according to a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story. The majority of that money has been in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro....
Pennsylvania Supreme Court says ballots in undated envelopes won't count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed...
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pa. doctors and elected officials criticize Oz’s abortion comments
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I am talking to you from...
Important info about mail-in voting in Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day
With the midterm elections a week away, state and local election officials are urging people to get in mail-in votes as soon as possible.
penncapital-star.com
Pro-Israel group renews attack on Summer Lee days ahead of general election
In the race for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, a pro-Israel group is renewing its attack on Democratic candidate Summer Lee. United Democracy Project, a political action committee affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, launched a $78,684-direct mail campaign on Wednesday – just days before the Nov. 8 general election, attacking Lee for her “dangerous views of the U.S.-Israel alliance.”
Shapiro keeps double digit lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro is maintaining a double digit lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in the latest Pennsylvania Governor race polling. The survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call shows Shapiro with 54% support to Mastriano’s 40%. There were just 2% of voters planning to select a third party candidate and 4% undecided. Support for […]
Onward State
Senate Candidate John Fetterman Added To November 2 ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event
John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the 2022 United States Senate election in Pennsylvania, will visit campus on Wednesday, November 2, as part of the Penn State College Democrats’ “Rally In The Valley” event. The event, which was already set to feature Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro,...
chestercounty.com
Leon Spencer, the ‘purple’ candidate for Pennsylvania’s 158th District
Half of the Pennsylvania State Senate and all of the State House seats will be decided this Election Day. These races matter because the Pennsylvania General Assembly makes many decisions that directly impact the businesses and constituents in the commonwealth. And with the U.S. Supreme Court already handing over responsibility to the states to decide on abortion with potentially more issues to come, it’s more important than ever to pay attention to what is happening in the State House.
‘A lot is at stake.’ Pa. Democrats show up to stump for Fetterman ahead of Nov. 8
With eight days until Election Day and high-stakes issues on the ballot, Democrats — including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — are working to push their nominees toward victory. The post ‘A lot is at stake.’ Pa. Democrats show up to stump for Fetterman ahead of Nov. 8 appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Election security and the threats to it
Election officials are holding their breath this midterm election cycle with heightened political rhetoric, impassioned voters, close races and misinformation and conspiracy theories swirling. The FBI has warned that extremist groups could pose a threat. And we’ve already seen voter and election official harassment and a shocking act of likely political violence against Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
Republican Jewish Coalition pours more money into PA Senate race for ads targeting black voters
The Republican Jewish Coalition is spending another $350,000 in Pennsylvania, increasing to $2 million its total advertising buy targeting black voters in a bid to push Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) past Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in this key Senate race.
In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire
Republicans are looking for a referendum. They might not get it. The post In W.Pa’s 17th Congressional District, a nail-biting race goes down to the wire appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
therecord-online.com
‘A healthy democracy depends on widespread participation’: Pa. elections chief says as Nov. 8 approaches
HARRISBURG, PA – State officials are doing everything they can to ensure a safe and secure election on Nov. 8, Pennsylvania’s top election official said Monday. But those same officials continue to fight election misinformation as the critical midterm elections approach. “Transparency and confidence is the objective of...
Voter turnout among women will be key factor in Pennsylvania races
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - With two critical races here in the Commonwealth, candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are crisscrossing the state hoping to get out the vote. CBS3 spoke with a political analyst about the impact women voters will likely have, on the outcome of these races. The midterm elections are just a week away and the nation is closely watching the battleground state of Pennsylvania. With two high-profile races on the ballot, governor and U.S. Senate, political analysts say women may be the deciding factor in this election cycle."The Pennsylvania senate race, it could come down to the...
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Giant Pennsylvania settles federal suit over work documents for non-citizens
The Justice Department announced reached a settlement agreement with the Giant Company LLC d/b/a Giant Food (Giant), a Carlisle, PA-based grocery store chain. Giant is owned by the same corporate parent (Ahold) as Giant based in Landover, MD, but is a separate operation. Giant Landover has stores in Delaware, with Pennsylvania Giant operating a store in Kennett Square.
Pa. Republicans don’t support these initiatives. Something to consider when voting. | Letter
Mid-term elections provide a unique opportunity for voters, regardless of political party, to support their own parochial issues, as opposed to dealing with presidential elections and their political ramifications. Republicans oppose the following proposals, all of which Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro supports:. In August, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed...
