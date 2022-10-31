Read full article on original website
Related
Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’
AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
Comments / 0