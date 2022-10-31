Read full article on original website
Wisconsin football offers 3-star QB Cole LaCrue in the 2023 class
The Wisconsin Badgers have identified their top quarterback target in the 2023 class, offering Cole LaCrue out of Colorado on Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Davis reveals message from brother Johnny heading into 2022 season
Jordan Davis shared his words of encouragement to his brother Johnny before the start of the 2022 season. “This year he’s like: It’s your time, you just gotta ball out and do your thing,” said Jordan. His brother appreciated the words of encouragement and it fired him...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin volleyball earns new ranking, Franklin named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — After back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents, Wisconsin volleyball has been rewarded two-fold. At the team level, the Badgers move up two spots in the rankings, now 3rd in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. On the individual level, Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
Channel 3000
Dale M. Dunnigan
Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, died on October 29, 2022. Dale is survived by her son Guy M. Hagen of Monument Colorado and brother Russel Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. Her parents were Doris and Russel (Butch) Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. She was close to many other family members including Betty Grainger and Linda Churchill of Wisconsin.
klkntv.com
Nebraska slides to No. 4 in national poll after loss to Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s time as the No. 1 team in the nation was short-lived. Last Wednesday, the Huskers fell to conference rival Wisconsin in three sets. It was the Huskers’ second loss of the season. Nebraska has now moved down to the No. 4...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Channel 3000
Kristopher C. Kreul
Kristopher C. Kreul, 45, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Memorial services will be at 7:00 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be made to the Kristopher C. Kreul Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Richard William “Rick” Stevenson
LODI – Richard W. “Rick” Stevenson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1954, in Poynette, the son of John and Myrna (Barden) Stevenson. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1973, Rick attended MATC earning his automotive technician degree. He married Charlotte Fulk on May 28, 1978, in South Whitley, IN. Rick and Char then moved to the family farm to assist in the operation of Stevenson Brothers Farms. He was a swine superintendent and fair board member of the Lodi Agricultural Fair and a past President of the Columbia County Pork Producers.
Channel 3000
Frances A. Wilson
Frances A. Wilson, age 96 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Long Beach, CA the daughter of Andrew and Fanny (Strock) Wilson. Frances received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Doctoral...
Wisconsin ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Have a Chance to Spin on the ‘Live’ Tour
R, S, T, L, N, E anyone? This December you have a chance to play Wheel of Fortune in Wisconsin!. Wheel of Fortune is called 'America's Game,' for a reason... we all know and love it. Ask a little kid or your grandma how often they catch 'Wheel,' and they'll...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Unmissable Things To Do In Wisconsin Dells In Winter
(This article has affiliate links to products which we may make commission from at no extra cost to you.) Wondering what activities does the water-park capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells has to offer to its visitors during winters? Let’s take a look at some of the unmissable and most enjoyable things to do in Wisconsin Dells in winter.
Channel 3000
John Phillip Byington
John Phillip Byington passed away peacefully, at the age of 59, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, way too soon but is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. John was born on July 12, 1963, and was raised by his parents, Richard and Lorraine (Kiesow) Byjngton. John graduated from...
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
