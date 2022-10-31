ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

luxury-houses.net

A World Class Estate in The Absolute Finest of Locations Hits The Market for $12.5 Million in Houston, Texas

3315 Del Monte Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 3315 Del Monte Drive, Houston, Texas is a highly custom new build by premiere builder Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs with state of the art amenities and a spacious backyard. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3315 Del Monte Drive, please contact David Gross (Phone: 832-312-8379) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston appellate judge struggles to vote by mail while stuck out of state

Voting is important to Judge Sarah Beth Landau, and so is her growing family. So with an extended date in Louisiana to meet her adopted baby boy, and the Nov. 8 midterm election fast approaching, the Houston-based judge for Texas' First Court of Appeals applied to vote by mail for the first time since becoming a Texas voter more than two decades ago.
HOUSTON, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Beware of the Sofia’s Scam That Could Be in East Texas Soon

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway, as we've seen with scammers using Texas Roadhouse, or pretend to be homeless to collect money from unsuspecting East Texans like what happened in Longview or even tugging at your heart strings thinking you're helping a young life with a life saving surgery. Its a scam that's going around the country called Sofia's Scam and here is how it works and how to avoid it.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Houston man charged as leader of multi-million PPP loan fraud scheme

(KIAH) — A Houston man has been charged as the leader of a national fraud scheme to acquire $2 million in federal small business loans from the CARES Act. Jacob Liticker, 25, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia, S.C., along with three other individuals, including a member of the U.S. Air Force.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

City of Houston collecting Halloween pumpkins for composting

Used pumpkins were among the most popular items last fall when Houstonians were invited to drop off their food waste as part of a citywide pilot program for composting. So the city is collecting the Halloween decorations again this year, with the hope that fewer of the orange-colored gourds will end up in a landfill.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas oyster season starts with more than half of the state’s reefs closed

Tuesday marks the start of Texas' commercial and recreational oyster season, but the bulk of the state's oyster reefs are already closed for harvesting. This follows last year's season during which the majority of reefs were closed by mid-December, leading to a clash between industry stakeholders and state wildlife officials over how to manage the resource.
TEXAS STATE
targetedonc.com

Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster

Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility

The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX

