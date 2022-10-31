Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold outside of Houston
Well folks, the winning tradition for Texas was strong over the Halloween weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys continue their strong seasons with wins, and everyone's eyes were on the Powerball jackpot, but again, it rolled on but not without some winnings going to a Texas resident.
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
A World Class Estate in The Absolute Finest of Locations Hits The Market for $12.5 Million in Houston, Texas
3315 Del Monte Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 3315 Del Monte Drive, Houston, Texas is a highly custom new build by premiere builder Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs with state of the art amenities and a spacious backyard. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3315 Del Monte Drive, please contact David Gross (Phone: 832-312-8379) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
Houston appellate judge struggles to vote by mail while stuck out of state
Voting is important to Judge Sarah Beth Landau, and so is her growing family. So with an extended date in Louisiana to meet her adopted baby boy, and the Nov. 8 midterm election fast approaching, the Houston-based judge for Texas' First Court of Appeals applied to vote by mail for the first time since becoming a Texas voter more than two decades ago.
Harris County ratifies “no new revenue” tax rates for the current fiscal year
Harris County has ratified "no new revenue" tax rates for the current fiscal year. Commissioners Court voted 4-to-0 to ratify the rates, with the judge not present. Judge Lina Hidalgo was absent from the vote due to a scheduling conflict. In her absence, Commissioner Jack Cagle led the court meeting, which lasted just over 15 minutes.
Beware of the Sofia’s Scam That Could Be in East Texas Soon
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway, as we've seen with scammers using Texas Roadhouse, or pretend to be homeless to collect money from unsuspecting East Texans like what happened in Longview or even tugging at your heart strings thinking you're helping a young life with a life saving surgery. Its a scam that's going around the country called Sofia's Scam and here is how it works and how to avoid it.
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
Houston man charged as leader of multi-million PPP loan fraud scheme
(KIAH) — A Houston man has been charged as the leader of a national fraud scheme to acquire $2 million in federal small business loans from the CARES Act. Jacob Liticker, 25, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia, S.C., along with three other individuals, including a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party
It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
City of Houston collecting Halloween pumpkins for composting
Used pumpkins were among the most popular items last fall when Houstonians were invited to drop off their food waste as part of a citywide pilot program for composting. So the city is collecting the Halloween decorations again this year, with the hope that fewer of the orange-colored gourds will end up in a landfill.
Texas oyster season starts with more than half of the state’s reefs closed
Tuesday marks the start of Texas' commercial and recreational oyster season, but the bulk of the state's oyster reefs are already closed for harvesting. This follows last year's season during which the majority of reefs were closed by mid-December, leading to a clash between industry stakeholders and state wildlife officials over how to manage the resource.
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster
Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
WATCH: Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper slaying
HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Watch the police briefing in...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
