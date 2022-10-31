Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Opioid addiction doctors want telehealth rules to stay relaxed
Doctors treating patients with opioid-use disorder want pandemic-era telehealth rules to stay relaxed, according to a new survey. Tens of thousands of people in the United States die each year from opioid overdoses, and telehealth makes it easier to connect people who are at risk of overdose with treatments. “Continued...
medtechdive.com
Baxter warns hospitals to stop using connected incontinence pads over interference risk
Baxter issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction after learning its WatchCare incontinence management system can interfere with other medical devices. The device radiates radio frequency (RF) that may affect nearby devices, causing insulin overdoses, incorrect fetal heart tone readings and other errors. Baxter, which acquired WatchCare in its takeover of...
Drug companies issue statements in response to rising insulin costs, patients struggling to afford medicine
ATLANTA — America leads the world in expenses for prescription medications. In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies started raising the prices of their drugs and it's costing Americans their lives – many are forced to choose between quality of life or death. 11Alive's four-part #CostofCare series focuses on...
MedicalXpress
Patient-reported outcome measures: Routinely collected, but rarely used in clinical care
Even when patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) are successfully incorporated into electronic health records (EHRs), these patient-centered data are infrequently accessed by members of clinical care teams, suggests a study in the November/December issue of American Journal of Medical Quality. At one large orthopedic practice, care teams accessed PROMs data for...
geeksaroundglobe.com
4 Ways iPCR Software Helps Patients
The ability to create efficient patient care reports quickly assists with the entirety of the patient care process. From hospital transport to treatment plan, care is delivered swiftly and with patient needs in mind. Patients are given the immediate care they need in instances of emergency, reducing the likelihood of worsened outcomes when medical care is required.
physiciansweekly.com
Food Is Medicine: Enhancing Obesity Treatment Outcomes
The most prevalent and expensive disease in the world, obesity is a problem that we must aim to solve. I believe food is the way to do so, since nutrition is the cornerstone of both wellness and a spectrum of diseases. As healthcare professionals, it is critical that we learn about the nutritional status and habits of our patients and use food as medicine to help treat illnesses, especially chronic non communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes,
physiciansweekly.com
Cognitive Tests of Pediatric Patients With MS Comparable to Healthy Controls’
Pediatric patients with MS did not differ regarding performance on cognitive tests compared with healthy pediatric controls, but they did perform better than adult patients with MS, according to results published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. Lauren B. Krupp, MD, and colleagues compared a consecutive set of pediatric patients with relapsing MS with healthy pediatric controls and adults with relapsing MS. There was no difference among the pediatric groups (MS vs healthy controls) on composite mean scores or individual test scores for either the Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS or the Cogstate Brief Battery; there was also no difference in the.
physiciansweekly.com
The experience of spirituality may positively impact the lives of terminal cancer patients
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparable initial effectiveness between initial CT and coronary angiography for major adverse cardiovascular events
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among patients presenting with stable chest pain and an intermediate pre-test probability for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD), there was no significant difference between men and women who received initial coronary computed tomography (CT) and coronary angiography with respect to major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs).
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between medication adherence, religiosity and spirituality amongst patients with cardiovascular disease is inconclusive
1. In this systematic review, five studies showed a significant correlation between religiosity/spirituality (R/S) and medication adherence amongst patients with cardiovascular disease, whereas four reported a negative or null association. 2. Furthermore, there was a paucity of evidence exploring this relationship amongst patients specifically with coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, angina,...
physiciansweekly.com
Exploring Decision Regret After Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric surgeries, such as sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band procedures, are among the most effective treatments for morbid obesity and its associated comorbidities. Recent data show that the number of bariatric procedures performed each year has risen greatly during the last decade, with over 250,000. such...
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of RSV in Infants on Risk for Preschool Wheeze & Asthma
“Bronchiolitis is the most common reason for hospitalization in infancy, and respiratory viruses are detected in nasal samples in more than 90% of infants hospitalized with bronchiolitis,” Heidi Makrinioti, MD, PhD, MRCPCH, explains. “Therefore, detection of respiratory viruses is strongly associated with bronchiolitis incidence and severity. A plethora of studies have linked bronchiolitis hospitalization to preschool wheeze and asthma development. More specifically, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-induced and rhinovirus (RV)-induced bronchiolitis have been associated with increased risk for preschool wheeze and asthma development.”
physiciansweekly.com
Frailty and Sacubitril/Valsartan in Heart Failure Patients
Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.
physiciansweekly.com
Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: Cabozantinib Approval Summary
On September 17, 2021, the FDA approved cabozantinib (Cabometyx; Exelixis, Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) that has progressed following prior VEGFR-targeted therapy and who is radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory or ineligible. This is the first approval for patients with RAI-refractory locally advanced or metastatic DTC who have progressed following prior therapy and the first approval in pediatric patients with DTC. The approval was based on data from COSMIC-311 (Study XL184-311, NCT03690388), an international, randomized, double-blind trial in which patients with locally advanced or metastatic RAI-refractory DTC that progressed during or following treatment with at least one VEGF-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor were treated with either cabozantinib 60 mg orally once daily (N=170) or placebo with best supportive care (N=88). The major efficacy outcome measures were progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) by blinded independent central review under RECIST 1.1. The median PFS was 11.0 months [95% CI, 7.4–13.8] in the cabozantinib arm compared with 1.9 months (95% CI, 1.9–3.7) in the control arm, with an HR of 0.22 (95% CI, 0.15–0.31). The endpoint of ORR was not met. No new safety signals were detected except hypocalcemia, which was added as a warning in the product labeling.
physiciansweekly.com
Leukemia Relapse Associated with TIGIT- and CD161-expressing CD4 T Cells
The best course of treatment for certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), which depends on a “graft-versus-leukemia” effect (GVL) where donor T cells mediate inhibition of malignant cell proliferation. Relapse, however, continued to be the leading cause of mortality following...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Reducing Medical Supply Chain Vulnerability: Now You See It, Now You Don’t
Reducing Medical Supply Chain Vulnerability: Now You See It, Now You Don’t. Guest: Pritish K. Tosh, M.D. (@DrPritishTosh) Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D. (@chutkaMD) The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of the medical product supply chain and its impact on providing optimal healthcare. The spread of the disease was accompanied by not only shortages of personal protective equipment but also medications and many other products we depend on every day in our clinical practice. We’ve learned that we cannot provide adequate or timely health care when there are shortages of important products. As a result, the health of our patients and healthcare providers has been endangered. It’s also resulted in a rationing of care and an increased risk of error as we’re forced to use sub-standard or replacement products. It’s caused us to look for new solutions to reduce our medical supply chain vulnerabilities. Our guest for this podcast is Pritish K. Tosh, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic.
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Online coupons help save money on prescriptions
Dear Dr. Roach: Today was a real eye-opener for me. Two days ago, I visited my doctor, who prescribed vancomycin for a digestive problem I was having. Today I got a call from my usual big-chain pharmacy telling me my prescription was ready at a cost of $685 for a 10-day supply.
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetes Patients’ Cumulative Systolic Blood Pressure Load and Cardiovascular Risk
Standard blood pressure (BP) measurements do not consider the extent and length of exposure to high BP over time. For a study, researchers sought to determine the relationship between type 2 diabetes patients’ cumulative systolic blood pressure (SBP) load and their risk of cardiovascular events. Type 2 diabetes patients’...
physiciansweekly.com
Is Ex Vivo Liver Resection and Autotransplantation More Common?
In this paper, researchers provided the biggest American collective experience using ex vivo resection procedures for otherwise irresectable liver cancers. Recent technological advancements in situ resection and vascular repair have allowed for R0 resectioning previously incurable liver cancers. However, due to concerns about technical complexity and arterial thrombosis, ex vivo liver resection still needs to be utilized, even though it may further broaden the boundaries of resectability. They contended, however, that the knowledge base necessary for ex vivo liver resection is larger, and the consequences are less severe than are commonly believed, making ex vivo resection a more appealing choice in certain cases. Between 1997 and 2021, they looked back at 35 cases handled by surgical teams with extensive ex vivo liver resection experience (defined as having completed 4 or more such procedures). Altogether, they classified malignancies as either high-grade (n=18), intermediate-grade (n=14), or low-grade (n=3). Partial liver autotransplantation was performed after total hepatectomy, vascular reconstruction, and resection were performed in hypothermia on the backtable for each patient. There was a median survival time of 710 days and an overall survival rate of 67% (39%/28% at 1/3/5 years, respectively) (range: 22–4824). Median survival times for patients with highly aggressive, moderately aggressive, and low-grade cancers were 577 days (range: 22-3873), 444 days (range: 22-4824), and 1,825 days (range: 0-6 years), respectively (range: 868–3549). Adapting methods used in partial liver transplantation showed that ex vivo resection can have reasonably positive outcomes. Accordingly, they argued that hospitals with experience in partial liver transplantation might benefit from more liberally employing this approach for some patients.
Comments / 0