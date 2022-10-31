Averaging its fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, Oregon is testing out new options in the return game, including leading receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin, whose 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns are all team-highs for the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), was with the punt returners during the opening special teams period of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO