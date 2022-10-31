Read full article on original website
Related
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Georgia may sit atop the weekly college football polls that have been spitting out rankings since the preseason, but the College Football Playoff selection committee has not one but two teams above the No. 3 Bulldogs in this season's first reveal Tuesday night. That would be No. 1 Tennessee and No. 2 Ohio...
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
It's Time For A Change With Drew Pyne And Tommy Rees
Notre Dame's staff needs to take a different approach with Drew Pyne if it wants to get him going
Augusta Free Press
Baltimore Ravens make late trade move for game-changing defender Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens made a huge move just a day ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. That’s huge news, as the Ravens don’t have a history of making major trades during the season, which makes this a bit of a huge surprise. In acquiring Chicago Bears inside...
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Maxwell Award Semifinalist
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is being recognized ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.
ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 10
An update on the Atlantic Coast Conference landscape through the first nine weeks of the season.
The "Eye Test" puts Alabama ahead of TCU in College Football Playoff rankings
Emily Proud, Brandon Marcello and Chris Hummer discuss the decision to rank the Alabama Crimson Tide as No. 6 and TCU Horned Frogs as No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Oklahoma Drops a Spot in Sports Illustrated All-American Team Recruiting Rankings
The Sooners lost ground in the team recruiting rankings after losing a recruit to Miami in October.
Oregon Ducks averaging fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, giving lead receiver Troy Franklin reps in practice
Averaging its fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, Oregon is testing out new options in the return game, including leading receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin, whose 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns are all team-highs for the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), was with the punt returners during the opening special teams period of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Where LSU stands in the 247Sports 2023 recruiting rankings at the end of October
As early signing day approaches in December, it’s been a bit of a quiet stretch on the recruiting trail recently for the Tigers after they exploded in July and August. LSU only landed one commitment for the 2023 class this month in linebacker Christian Brathwaite, who flipped from Baylor last week.
Mario Cristobal Previews Jordan Travis Ahead of Miami vs. FSU
Mario Cristobal talks about Florida State's Jordan Travis and what challenges the quarterback presents.
Texas A&M Still in SI Top 25 Recruiting Rankings For 2023
Texas A&M is continuing to pull in commits for the Class of 2023 as Early Signing Day approaches in December.
Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense And The Clemson Offense
Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the Clemson offense
UC Football Holds Onto Top 25 Standing in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Cincinnati's average national has slowly dropped since a massive June windfall of recruits.
Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Clemson Tigers
A look at how the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers stack up from a recruiting standpoint
Appetite for Destruction: Tennessee, Georgia Prep for Classic Clash
Saturday’s SEC clash between Tennessee and Georgia promises to be a classic, strength-on-strength matchup with enormous stakes.
Who is Hendon Hooker? Vols QB Poses Major Threat
Tennessee has been anything but stable for the last decade, as they've siphoned through 5 different head coaching hires since 2009. Their winning percentage during that time was just 49% with their best win in that time being against a ranked Northwestern in the Outback Bowl. So, when Josh ...
Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Miami Hurricanes
Changes on both sides of the ball to take notice of.
Longhorns Ranked No. 4 Overall in Updated SI Recruiting Rankings
Sarkisian and his staff continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail.
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Anthony Gill gets a start, good minutes for Washington Wizards
Anthony Gill (UVA MBB ’16) made the most of his first start of the season, contributing 10 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes for the Washington Wizards in a 118-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Gill shot 5-of-10 from the floor and 1-of-3 from three-point range,...
Comments / 0