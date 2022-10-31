ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks averaging fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, giving lead receiver Troy Franklin reps in practice

Averaging its fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, Oregon is testing out new options in the return game, including leading receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin, whose 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns are all team-highs for the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), was with the punt returners during the opening special teams period of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
DawgsDaily

Who is Hendon Hooker? Vols QB Poses Major Threat

Tennessee has been anything but stable for the last decade, as they've siphoned through 5 different head coaching hires since 2009. Their winning percentage during that time was just 49% with their best win in that time being against a ranked Northwestern in the Outback Bowl.  So, when Josh ...
KNOXVILLE, TN

