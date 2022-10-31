ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
thebrag.com

D. L. Hughley says if Kanye were a woman, he would be in a conservatorship

Actor and Comedian D. L. Hughley has suggested that if Kanye was a woman, he would already have been in a conservatorship. The last month or so for Kanye West has been a rollercoaster. Following a steady stream of anti-semetic comments, followed by bizarre and obscure justifications, companies and public figures have been quickly distancing themselves from the rapper.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Denies Being Kanye West’s Inspiration For Antisemitism

Ice Cube wants no part of Kanye West’s recent rant on “Drink Champs.”. Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.
iheart.com

Kanye West Is Being Sued By A Miami Studio For $145k

If you're on the internet, you're probably already aware of all the backlash Kanye West is getting online. But, in case you're unaware, here's a rundown of everything going on. On top of all of this, it's now come out that Kanye is being sued by a Miami studio for...
MIAMI, FL
XXL Mag

Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.

