Arrested man accused of driving recklessly and ramming officer’s vehicle on I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — In a desperate attempt to flee, Portland police said a driver on Saturday night rammed into an undercover officer’s vehicle and drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 5.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers said they saw a driver speeding and driving recklessly in the vicinity of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard

Officers say they tried pursuit intervention techniques, however, they said the driver was “very determined,” prompting them to use spike strips. Despite his tires being flattened, police said the man continued driving, causing his tires to fall off.

During the pursuit, officials said the car headed the wrong way on Interstate 5 southbound where it meets Interstate 84. After executing another PIT movement, officers were able to box the vehicle in.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for injuries police said he sustained in the crash with the officer’s vehicle.

The man has since been booked into Multnomah County Jail and charged with two counts of felony attempt to elude by vehicle, two counts of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to perform duties of a driver, and first-degree criminal mischief.

