Myrtle Beach, SC

New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

By Tanya Pinette
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach.

The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said.

A fence for the dog park was going up Monday afternoon. Two fenced-in areas will be marked, one for small dogs and one for big dogs. These areas will be within a short walking distance of each other, according to the city.

