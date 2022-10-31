New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach.
The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said.
A fence for the dog park was going up Monday afternoon. Two fenced-in areas will be marked, one for small dogs and one for big dogs. These areas will be within a short walking distance of each other, according to the city.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 1