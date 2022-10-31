Read full article on original website
Related
sixtyandme.com
Feeling Stressed Out? 6 Ways Mindfulness Can Help
Today we are overworked, overstressed and overwhelmed. The pace of life is faster than ever. The economic, social and political stresses are all creating internal and external turmoil. How do these problems affect us? We feel continuously rushed and our lifestyles are out of balance. Many of us have a...
natureworldnews.com
Guide to Identifying Your Stressors and Ways to Deal with Them
Stress is one of the most dangerous things we can face on a daily basis. In order to better cope and deal with stress, we first must identify what it is that causes it the most. Identifying your stressors is the first step towards overcoming stressful situations and dealing with them better. Once you find out what it is that causes it most, it will be much easier to deal with it.
Psych Centra
What Is Stinking Thinking and How to Manage
Cognitive distortions, or “stinking thinking,” are negative or irrational thoughts that lack evidence and influence how you feel and behave. Everyone experiences cognitive distortions to some degree — they’re a natural part of being human. But when they happen too frequently or in more extreme forms, they can be harmful and contribute to problems, such as anxiety.
Opinion: Post-Traumatic Relationship Stress Affect Victims Of Abuse
The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship it could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when you are starting something with a new partner.
TODAY.com
I'm a couples therapist. These are 5 things I always do in my relationship
After more than two years of a surviving pandemic, you may feel like you're more exhausted and stressed out than ever — and that the strength of your relationships, romantic and otherwise, has been tested. For couples therapist Sinead Smyth with the East Bay Relationship Center in Alameda, California,...
Men's Health
Do You Have Dependent Personality Disorder? Here's How to Tell.
WE ALL DEPEND on people in our lives to help us out from time to time. We might need advice to make an important decision and enjoy having the people we love around us as much as possible. But, when someone has so much self-doubt that they’re incapable of making...
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead
Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
Psych Centra
Depression: How to Call in Sick for Mental Health Reasons
When you’re having mental health challenges, sick leave can make a big difference. Not sure what to say when calling in sick with depression? Here are some options. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health — and prioritizing self-care over work is necessary sometimes, whether it’s the flu or depression. But due to stigma and misconceptions, it’s often harder to talk with your employer about mental health.
Good News Network
Study Finds that Eating Dinner as a Family Makes 91% of Families Less Stressed
Everyone knows your family can be a pain in the neck sometimes, but regular family dinners can be the key to reduced stress levels in the household. This was found in a survey by the American Heart Association (AHA), who research chronic stress which can increase rates for all manner of non-communicable heart diseases.
Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile
I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Today is National Stress Awareness Day-- how you can cope
Take time for yourself today! National Stress Awareness Day is about making sure you recognize the signs of stress and know how to overcome them.
Why DIY is good for your emulsional health: Carrying out mundane tasks helps relieve stress and anxiety, survey shows
Watching paint dry used to be a synonym for the most boring activity imaginable. But now, it has been suggested, doing just that can be good for you because carrying out ‘dull’ DIY tasks – or even simply observing them – are an excellent way to relieve everyday stress and anxiety.
FireRescue1
Maximize your membership: Rural FDs must get creative to meet community needs
Limited staffing calls for being efficient in planning, training and member skills — By Blaise Bojo. As all firefighters should know – but not all citizens realize – most rural communities lack some public safety services, such as a full-time office of emergency management/homeland security, hazmat response teams, technical rescue response teams, and other services. In these communities, the volunteer fire service fills that void. As firefighters and fire officers in these communities, we must ask ourselves, “Are we ready for the next challenge?”
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
yr.media
Prioritizing Mental Health On National Stress Awareness Day
Celebrated every first Wednesday of November, National Stress Awareness Day allows everyone to have a day to themselves to focus on how to have a better peace of mind and mental state. It is essential to recognize stress as well as learn how to handle and respond to it appropriately.
What Is Sleep Divorce and Is It Helpful?
"Sleep divorcing" your partner may benefit both your sleep quality and your relationship.
COVID-19 symptoms can return with or without treatment
Nearly everyone has heard of Paxlovid rebound, where COVID-19 symptoms return after taking the antiviral and then feeling better. New research shows it also happens to patients who don't take the medication.
Here’s what you should do to get quality sleep
Americans struggle with getting a sufficient amount of sleep due to demanding work schedules, personal responsibilities, daily habits, or sleep-related conditions like insomnia. Sufficient and quality sleep has been linked with lower risks of diabetes and heart disease, boosting the immune system and improving brain performance. Adult Americans should get...
Comments / 0