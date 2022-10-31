ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Loses Another Battle To Shield His Tax Returns From House Committee

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to reconsider a ruling that his tax returns can be disclosed to a House committee. Trump may take the fight next to the U.S. Supreme Court. But the appeals court refused a request to automatically withhold the release of records pending such a challenge.
UPI News

Roberts puts temporary hold on releasing Trump's tax records

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the release of former President Donald Trump's tax records to a House committee. Roberts stayed the mandate of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which he oversees, on the release of Trump's tax returns to the House ways and means committee.
News Breaking LIVE

Trump Makes Emergency Appeal to Supreme Court

Former United States President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court asking for the court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from being able to obtain his tax returns, according to Bloomberg.
AFP

US Supreme Court freezes release of Trump tax returns

Former US president Donald Trump, who has been fighting for years to keep his tax returns confidential, won yet another reprieve from the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Unlike presidents since the 1970s, Trump refused to release his tax returns while in office and has fought fiercely in the courts to block the congressional request.
Axios

Georgia Republicans avoid Trump mentions in midterm homestretch

In the final days before the midterms, the Georgia campaign trail has been marked by the absence of former President Trump. Why it matters: Trump's candidacy and endorsements dominated Georgia politics over the last few cycles, but his name is now hardly mentioned by the top four candidates making their final pitches to voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Biden unloads on "defeated" Trump: "He has abused his power"

President Biden hammered home the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump and "extreme MAGA" election deniers in a speech Wednesday evening that implored voters to recognize what's at stake next Tuesday. Why it matters: The results of this year's midterm elections will determine who controls the House and Senate....
Axios

Axios

