Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images. Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images.
Trump Loses Another Battle To Shield His Tax Returns From House Committee
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to reconsider a ruling that his tax returns can be disclosed to a House committee. Trump may take the fight next to the U.S. Supreme Court. But the appeals court refused a request to automatically withhold the release of records pending such a challenge.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Liz Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 Republican nominee
Liz Cheney says 'no one' should vote for 'election deniers' in midterms. Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024. The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep...
What If Trump Refuses to Testify to Jan 6 Committee?
Allies of the former president have been criminally charged for failing to comply with their January 6 subpoenas.
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Senator Tom Cotton brags about ignoring Trump impeachment evidence
In January 2020, the rightwing Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton said he would vote to acquit Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial because despite senators having “heard from 17 witnesses … and received more than 28,000 pages of documents”, Democrats had not presented their case correctly. According...
Nancy Pelosi Says Trump's 'Not Man Enough' To Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) apparently tried to goad Donald Trump into testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee with a challenging insult Sunday that he’s “not man enough” to do so. “I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday...
Roberts puts temporary hold on releasing Trump's tax records
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the release of former President Donald Trump's tax records to a House committee. Roberts stayed the mandate of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which he oversees, on the release of Trump's tax returns to the House ways and means committee.
Trump Makes Emergency Appeal to Supreme Court
Former United States President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court asking for the court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from being able to obtain his tax returns, according to Bloomberg.
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Loses Bid to Block Jan. 6th Committee’s Subpoena
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows lost his effort to block a subpoena from the Jan. 6th Committee on Monday, after a Donald Trump-appointed federal judge found the lawmakers were protected by the Constitution’s speech or debate clause. “Without a doubt, the Select Committee’s investigation of the...
US Supreme Court freezes release of Trump tax returns
Former US president Donald Trump, who has been fighting for years to keep his tax returns confidential, won yet another reprieve from the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Unlike presidents since the 1970s, Trump refused to release his tax returns while in office and has fought fiercely in the courts to block the congressional request.
Lindsey Graham must testify in 2020 election probe, Supreme Court rules
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) petition to temporarily block a subpoena seeking his testimony as part of a Georgia probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Why it matters: The move comes after Graham filed an emergency request to the court arguing that he...
Chief Justice Roberts grants Trump temporary hold in dispute over tax returns
WASHINGTON – Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining former President Donald Trump's tax returns and gave both sides until later this week to submit arguments in the case. The administrative order will put any action in the case on...
Donald Trump formally subpoenaed by January 6 committee
Capitol attack committee makes sweeping requests for documents and testimony and dramatically raises stakes of investigation
Trump files another lawsuit against New York's attorney general
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida Wednesday, alleging that she's abused her position and embarked on a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him. Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County where the former president resides, is seeking...
Trump lawyers saw Thomas as "key" to disrupting 2020 election count
Emails that emerged Wednesday underscore the extent to which former President Trump's top legal advisers zeroed in on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "being key" in their bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Driving the news: "We want to frame things so that Thomas could be...
Georgia Republicans avoid Trump mentions in midterm homestretch
In the final days before the midterms, the Georgia campaign trail has been marked by the absence of former President Trump. Why it matters: Trump's candidacy and endorsements dominated Georgia politics over the last few cycles, but his name is now hardly mentioned by the top four candidates making their final pitches to voters.
Biden unloads on "defeated" Trump: "He has abused his power"
President Biden hammered home the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump and "extreme MAGA" election deniers in a speech Wednesday evening that implored voters to recognize what's at stake next Tuesday. Why it matters: The results of this year's midterm elections will determine who controls the House and Senate....
