Houston has attracted some pretty top name talent in the culinary world, such is the case with Leonard Botello IV, pitmaster and owner of the highly-acclaimed Truth Barbeque who brought his spot to a smokehouse off Washington a few years back. It seems to be getting better and better with age, as evidenced as it snagging the No. 3 spot on Texas Monthly’s list of “The Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints”...and the inevitable line out the door. Recently, Botello added a Carolina whole hog experience (Saturdays only) to the already incredible mix. Go for that, plus a mix of true Central Texas style brisket and burnt ends, spicy pepper jack smoked sausage, tater tot casserole, and a big ol’ slice of banana caramel cake.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO