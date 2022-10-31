Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
targetedonc.com
Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster
Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
George W. Bush donates $5,000 to Lina Hidalgo's opponent in Harris County Judge election
Bush's donation is part of a wave of funding pouring into the campaign of Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
thepostnewspaper.net
Beachcombing on the Texas Coast
One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
luxury-houses.net
A World Class Estate in The Absolute Finest of Locations Hits The Market for $12.5 Million in Houston, Texas
3315 Del Monte Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 3315 Del Monte Drive, Houston, Texas is a highly custom new build by premiere builder Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs with state of the art amenities and a spacious backyard. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3315 Del Monte Drive, please contact David Gross (Phone: 832-312-8379) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
KHOU
VERIFY: Harris County voters need 2 forever stamps for mail-in ballots
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With elections officially underway, the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot looms closer and closer. To make sure it's received on time, you'll want to make sure you've got enough stamps. Our VERIFY team was asked, "Is it true Harris County voters will need...
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue
Houston has attracted some pretty top name talent in the culinary world, such is the case with Leonard Botello IV, pitmaster and owner of the highly-acclaimed Truth Barbeque who brought his spot to a smokehouse off Washington a few years back. It seems to be getting better and better with age, as evidenced as it snagging the No. 3 spot on Texas Monthly’s list of “The Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints”...and the inevitable line out the door. Recently, Botello added a Carolina whole hog experience (Saturdays only) to the already incredible mix. Go for that, plus a mix of true Central Texas style brisket and burnt ends, spicy pepper jack smoked sausage, tater tot casserole, and a big ol’ slice of banana caramel cake.
'Critical election' | Hundreds show up to early voting event in Acres Homes
HOUSTON — Civic duty followed church services for hundreds of Houstonians on Sunday. The annual “Souls To The Polls” event included a caravan to the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center. "Go cast your vote," one volunteer said. "It doesn’t matter who for, just go vote.”. The annual...
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Chron.com
