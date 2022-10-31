ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
targetedonc.com

Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster

Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Beachcombing on the Texas Coast

One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
TEXAS CITY, TX
luxury-houses.net

A World Class Estate in The Absolute Finest of Locations Hits The Market for $12.5 Million in Houston, Texas

3315 Del Monte Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 3315 Del Monte Drive, Houston, Texas is a highly custom new build by premiere builder Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs with state of the art amenities and a spacious backyard. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3315 Del Monte Drive, please contact David Gross (Phone: 832-312-8379) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue

Houston has attracted some pretty top name talent in the culinary world, such is the case with Leonard Botello IV, pitmaster and owner of the highly-acclaimed Truth Barbeque who brought his spot to a smokehouse off Washington a few years back. It seems to be getting better and better with age, as evidenced as it snagging the No. 3 spot on Texas Monthly’s list of “The Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints”...and the inevitable line out the door. Recently, Botello added a Carolina whole hog experience (Saturdays only) to the already incredible mix. Go for that, plus a mix of true Central Texas style brisket and burnt ends, spicy pepper jack smoked sausage, tater tot casserole, and a big ol’ slice of banana caramel cake.
HOUSTON, TX
