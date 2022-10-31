Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here’s what we know about antisemitic messages displayed in Jacksonville
No crime was committed Jacksonville Sheriff said, but FBI continues to search as officials condemn the antisemitic signs. Antisemitic. Antisemitism in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida. Georgia Bulldogs. Melissa Ross. Vic Micolucci. TIAA Bank Field.
Luke Bryan Defends Bringing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Stage at Florida Concert: ‘I’ve Generally Stayed Out of Politics’
Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Luke Bryan responded to backlash after Florida governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance at his Friday, October 28, concert in Jacksonville. "I typically don't respond to stuff when I'm getting run down on a social platform but here's the deal," the American Idol judge, 46, shared in a statement via Twitter on Sunday, […]
Antisemitic Kanye Message Projected On to Stadium at Florida Football Game
The offensive message was beamed on to the TIAA Bank Field stadium on Saturday night, as well as on another building nearby.
BREAKING: Florida dismisses starting EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.
Florida JACK linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. has been dismissed from the team. Zach Abolverdi of Gators Online was first with the report, and head coach Billy Napier confirmed the news during his weekly press conference. “Brenton, we’ve kind of decided to move on here. I think that being a football...
Florida, Georgia reject anti-Semitic statement flashed at football game
The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued joint statements condemning anti-Semitic statements projected on the stadium where they faced off in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker campaign rocked by accuser’s shocking move
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in a pivotal election that could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber after next week’s midterm elections. The campaign has been as bruising as you would think with both sides...
talentrecap.com
Luke Bryan’s Career in Jeopardy After Inviting Florida Governor On Stage
American Idol judge Luke Bryan receives major backlash as fans vow to boycott his music after inviting Florida’s governor on stage. Heat from fans has prompted the country singer to release an official statement addressing the event. Luke Bryan Brings Ron DeSantis On Stage During Jacksonville Concert. Twitter recently...
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic message shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was an attempt to sour Jacksonville’s largest sporting event at yesterday’s Georgia vs. Florida game. An antisemitic message was shown across a portion of TIAA Bank Field. There was another shown on the side of a downtown high rise. These were just two of several antisemitic signs seen around Northeast Florida in the last few days.
Comments / 0