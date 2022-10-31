ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man in Attempted Stabbing

Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington, Delaware for aggravated menacing and other charges following an attempted stabbing that occurred on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the Total Wine & More business, located at 691 Naamans Road in Claymont,...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

DA will not charge man who shot and killed two men attacking him

The man who shot and killed two men who were part of a group attacking him in the parking lot of the Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township was acting in self-defense and will not be charged, said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during an Oct. 27 press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

