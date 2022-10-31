Read full article on original website
Riven, the sequel to Myst, is getting a remake
Cyan announced the "modern remake" of the adventure game classic on Riven's 25th anniversary.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
The Witcher Remake announced, rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt has officially announced a remake of The Witcher, rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5. Developed by CD Projekt RED, the original Witcher game released for PC way back in 2009. While this first game obviously has its fans, most of you will be aware that The Witcher video games didn't really take off until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Needless to say, The Witcher does not feel anything like Wild Hunt. It's a more than a little rough around the edges, and in desperate need of a remake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: The internet braces for ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews as Sony announces price for PlayStation VR2
Everybody already knew that Elden Ring was going to be one of the biggest launches in the entire gaming history, but besides Miyazaki’s new title, we’re slowly creeping on the most major release of the year with God of War Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 masterpiece that reinvented the hack-and-slash formula and offered a new take on Kratos’ story.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of 1995 SNES Game This Month
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to a remake of a classic SNES tactical role-playing game. The most nostalgic console for many, the SNES library needs no introduction. And if you were around back in 1995 you probably need no introduction to a little game called Front Mission, which didn't come west until it was released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, giving it a bit of a mystical reputation in the west among hardcore SNES fans. As you may know, a remake of the game, dubbed Front Mission 1st: Remake, was announced earlier this year. Last month, it was slated for a November release, and today we learned when exactly in November it's releasing.
wegotthiscovered.com
A spine-tingling horror classic overshadowed by its blockbuster remake spooks back into the hearts of fans
When it comes to remakes in the realm of cinematic horror, it’s fair to argue that the revamped version simply pales in comparison to the organic nature of the original. And although some remakes have resonated with the horror fanbase for trying to take on new risks and change the overall narrative, it’s the OG films that are commonly overshadowed and don’t receive the recognition that is deserved. This is precisely the case for 1990’s It miniseries, which is based on the infamous novel from horror legend Stephen King and serves as the first media adaptation of the initial story.
Unreal Engine 5 bodycam horror game looks like PT on steroids
October is the perfect time to delve into the world of horror, whether that’s by watching a spooky film or immersing yourself in a creepy game. Or alternatively, making the conscious decision to do neither because you value having a restful sleep. I’m not going to tell you which category I fall into here.
techaiapp.com
New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
A new Deus Ex game is reportedly in “very very early” stages of development. As per Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, studio Eidos-Montréal is currently working on a new Deus Ex title, alongside a distinct IP. The news comes in the wake of Embracer Group shutting down Onoma — formerly Square Enix Montréal — which it purchased as part of a $300 million (about Rs. 2,482 crore), earlier this year. The shake-up occurred merely three weeks after the Hitman GO developer was rebranded to “Onoma.”
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Developer Reportedly Cancels New Game
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos Montreal has reportedly canceled a new game. Eidos Montreal is one of the industry's best developers as they routinely provide rich gameplay experiences and combine them with high-quality writing to create some truly fantastic games. The developer is responsible for the beloved RPG series, Deus Ex, which has been on hiatus for quite some time now. Following the developer's work on that series, it shifted to adapt Guardians of the Galaxy as part of Marvel's recent initiative to get AAA teams on some of its biggest properties. Although the game wasn't a commercial success, it was a hit with critics and fans, many of whom praised it for its stylish gameplay, hilarious dialogue, and emotional story.
IGN
OlliOlli World - Official Finding the Flowzone Launch Trailer
OlliOlli World's second and final expansion, Finding the Flowzone, is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Watch the launch trailer for Finding the Flowzone and get ready to embark on the raddest quest in this expansion for the skateboarding action-platformer game.
Ranking every mainline Resident Evil game, from worst to best
Ah, the post-Halloween blues. For horror nuts like myself, the only way to ease that pain is by prattling on about our favorite spooky stories — which is why I’m about to rank the core Resident Evil series. Let’s start with some rules: firstly, I’ll only rank mainline...
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5
Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.
comicon.com
Square-Enix Releases ‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ Story Trailer
Your choices affect how the story unfolds, and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him, and shift the course of Valeria’s history.
Digital Trends
Embracer Group has already shut down former Square Enix studio
Embracer Group has reportedly shut down the game studio Onoma, formerly known as Square Enix Montreal. The studio has best known for creating mobile games of Square Enix’s Western franchises such as Lara Croft Go, Hitman Go, and Deus Ex Go. It was announced in May that Embracer Group...
11 new PS VR2 games announced including Hello Neighbor, Jurassic World, and more
Sony is finally taking all the wraps off the PlayStation VR2 including some of the games you'll be able to play when it launches on February 22, 2023.
IGN
'Epic Didn't Really Know What to Do With the Franchise,' Cliff Bleszinski on the Gears of War Sale to Xbox
While Gears of War has always been connected to the Xbox brand, the series was created by Epic Games as an exclusive. And though the series eventually found its way to Microsoft's first-party portfolio, lead designer Cliff Bleszinski shared his thoughts on the sale. IGN sat down with Bleszinski for...
dotesports.com
‘Can’t catch everything’: God of War Ragnarok devs sound warning over spoilers ahead of launch
God of War: Ragnarok is close at hand, and leaked footage and gameplay is currently floating around the internet. The much-hyped 2022 title, itself a sequel to the award-winning God of War title, leaked in its entirety after stores sold the game 10 days early, much to the devs’ disappointment.
