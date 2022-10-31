Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More
Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
Beyoncé Channels Iconic Disney Show for Halloween in Rare Family Photo
Beyoncé is always one to do things her own way, and that includes Halloween. While most celebrities posted pictures of their Halloween costumes on Oct. 31 or the day after, Beyoncé saved her ultimate family costume for Nov. 3, giving it the spotlight it deserves. So who did...
'Younger' Actress Shares Photos to Reveal First Pregnancy With Wife
The Younger alum and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, are expecting their first baby together, which Bernard officially announced with an Instagram post on Thursday, Nov. 3. "Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby!" the actress, 34, wrote in her caption. "We couldn't be more excited to start our parenthood journey!"
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake's songs, it's at times little...
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Glimpse Into Romance With Jake Bongiovi in Sweet Post
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are the most adorable couple, and they're proving it in a new video shared on Instagram yesterday. Brown is known for her limited social media use, so fans are always delighted when she shares a little glimpse into her life. The actress, who has...
Sleigh Rides and Christmas Fairs Abound in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'A Maple Valley Christmas'
If you're looking for a film complete with sleigh rides through snow-covered forests, Christmas lights and Christmas fairs then check out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries latest holiday offering, A Maple Valley Christmas. Here's everything we know about A Maple Valley Christmas and don't forget to check out the Parade.com exclusive...
Scout Willis Is a Vision in Red Satin Gown
Scout Willis stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, CA, on Nov. 3. The event was filled with stars putting on their best looks, but the middle child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore knocked it out of the park. The 31-year-old singer, who released her first album, Scout...
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
