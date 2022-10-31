Halloween attracted some early trick-or-treaters this year in Colorado, state wildlife officials said. One trickster ended up on the roof of a home in Steamboat Springs in search of a sweet treat. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted photos of the bear on top of the house with a warning: “Don’t let your house become the popular one on the block for the wrong reasons this Halloween.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO