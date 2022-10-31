ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wichita Eagle

Bear searching for a 'sweet treat' climbs on top of Colorado home, photos show

Halloween attracted some early trick-or-treaters this year in Colorado, state wildlife officials said. One trickster ended up on the roof of a home in Steamboat Springs in search of a sweet treat. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted photos of the bear on top of the house with a warning: "Don't let your house become the popular one on the block for the wrong reasons this Halloween."
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Wichita Eagle

Candidates for KS top election official debate how to respond to conspiracy theories

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Democratic challenger Jeanna Repass sparred over the best response to mistrust in Kansas' voter systems in a debate Tuesday night. Schwab, an Olathe Republican seeking a second term, has built a reputation of forcefully rejecting unfounded claims of voter fraud and irregularities that have grown in Kansas in the wake of the 2020 election.
KANSAS STATE

