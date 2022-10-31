Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Auburn Comments
Immediately after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was mentioned as the school's top target to replace him. Kiffin was asked if he has any interest in the Auburn job on Wednesday. He quickly shot down the idea of him leaving Ole Miss. "No,...
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Deion Sanders all ‘Primetime’ when asked about being linked to Auburn head coaching vacancy
A day after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin, Deion Sanders - considered a potential candidate for the job - was asked if he had been contacted by the Tigers. “I’ve heard from the Tigers ... Jackson State Tigers,” Sanders quipped during his weekly press conference. “I thought you was talking about Jackson State, my bad. Freudian slip.”
Bryan Harsin, former Auburn head football coach, releases first statement after being fired
Just over 24 hours after Harsin was fired, he released a lengthy statement.
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin; school still owes him $15 million as part of contract
Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin Monday, ending a 22-month stint at the university and after a losing record of 9-12. The change was not unexpected as fans and university supporters have been disgruntled at the Tigers’ lackluster performance. “Auburn University has decided to make a change in...
opelikaobserver.com
Area Football Roundup: Playoffs Begin Friday
LEE COUNTY — The 2022 high school football regular season came to its official end last Friday night. Lee-Scott shut out Edgewood to cap off an undefeated season; Auburn, Beauregard and Glenwood continued their winning ways; and the playoff picture became all the more clearer. A number of local...
Opelika-Auburn News
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?
We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn coaching search: Robert Griffin III names candidate Tigers should make 'an offer he can't deny'
Robert Griffin III has an idea on what Auburn should do after firing coach Bryan Harsin and he thinks the Tigers need to make some noise with their next hire. Jackson State’s Deion Sanders has been a hot commodity on the coaching market ever since his successful first season and big recruiting wins. In 2021, Sanders led his team to an 11-2 finish and had major recruiting wins against Power 5 programs in the offseason by picking up players like Travis Hunter, who was ranked as the best player in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Auburn football fans hope star Pike Road RB follows Lane Kiffin to AU from Ole Miss
Auburn football fans are hoping Pike Road product Quinshon Judkins will follow his Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who is rumored to be the top name to watch in the Tigers’ head coaching search, to the Plains following the 2022 season. Said search is now in progress...
Opelika-Auburn News
New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife
As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
thebamabuzz.com
Largest no-kill dog rescue in America opens near Montgomery, saving 5000 dogs a year
Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill dog rescue organization in the United States, opened its new Southeast regional facility in Shorter, Alabama on October 29th. Formerly home to a greyhound training facility, the new 100-acre location in Macon County will eventually save 5,000 dogs annually. The regional rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs will take in canines from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl: ‘I’m a big fan of Candace Owens,’ promotes column on Kanye West
Bruce Pearl took to Twitter on Tuesday in support of Candace Owens, the conservative political commentator who dismissed the charges that Kanye West was antisemitic. In a recent tweet, West - or Ye, as he is known now - stated that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.”
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika First Baptist holds second-annual Fall Festival
For two and half hours, thousands gathered to enjoy various food trucks, inflatable bouncy houses and a friendly basketball competition between Auburn and Opelika Mayors Ron Anders and Gary Fuller before a nearly-20-minute-long fireworks show. That was until a long-anticipated downpour sent some attendees scrambling through the rain and a...
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
Comments / 0