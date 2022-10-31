Read full article on original website
Turkey Tailgate raises money for charity
Philly PR Girl’s 7th annual charity Turkey Day Tailgate took place on October 30 outside Lincoln Financial Field before the Eagles vs Steelers game and raised $6,500 for local charities. About 400 Guests experienced the ultimate tailgating event in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence, helping the nonprofit...
Community Calendar
PEP BYOB CA$$$H Bingo Night – From 6-8:30 p.m. At the PEP Banquet Room, 1200 S. Broad St. Italian buffet dinner included. Tickets are $40 per person for 10 games of bingo. $45 at the door. Cash prizes. Seating is limited. Call 215-952-4266 to reserve. November 5. SPHS Annual...
Dough Head Pizza joining cheesesteak hotspot
A new pizzeria is carving out its slice of South Philadelphia’s biggest cheesesteak destination. The common question for years has been Pat’s or Geno’s when it came time for a late-night food run. Now Dough Head’s Pizza is offering hungry people an alternative. Owned by Joe...
A fun and delicious soiree
The city’s first Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers Masquerade Ball is coming to South Philly. Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue will host the event on Nov. 5. It was created in 2013 and about 1,000 people are expected to attend. The Trauma Survivors Foundation’s...
Spirit day at Universal Vare
Universal Vare STEM & ARTS Charter School in Girard Estates celebrated the harvest season and Halloween with a school-wide spirit day titled, “Spooky School Daze,” to keep their student scholars in grades 5-8 safe and secure. The scholars of Vare took part in a number of seasonal activities and some of the students performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” for their fellow classmates and staff.
St. Paul’s to pay tribute to Mario Lanza in concert series
The songs of the great South Philly tenor Mario Lanza will be on display as part of a new concert series at St. Paul Church in the Italian Market. The church, located at 923 Christian St., not far from where Lanza lived, will pay tribute to the singer on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. as a “Tribute to Mario Lanza” as part of an ongoing concert series.
SEPTA Bus Revolution Open Houses coming to South Philly
There will be two South Philly Open Houses where people can learn and comment on SEPTA’s Bus Revolution Program which is SEPTA’s rethinking and redesign of the Philadelphia area bus system. Residents can learn about the local impacts of the redesign, ask questions, and provide feedback. By attending,...
Speed slots are coming to Washington Avenue
Speed cushions and other safety measures are coming to Washington Avenue. City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson announced on Oct. 25 that $320,000 in capital funds were secured for safety infrastructure which will include speed cushions along Washington Avenue on the west side of Broad Street. The safety measures will be installed...
Painting and drawing exhibition to open
The exhibition “The Art of Patrick Connors (1958-2022): Bridging Poetry and Vision” will be on view at Studio Incamminati School for Contemporary Realist Art, on the 7th floor of the Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th St., from Oct. 28 to Jan. 6. The exhibition is free to the...
Southern to honor 4
South Philadelphia High School will honor four former teachers and community members at its Annual Award of Excellence on Nov. 5. The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Waterfall Room, 2791 Southampton Road in Northeast Philadelphia. The school will honor educators Althea Leslie and Joseph Tedesco, community activist Wei Chen and Executive Board/VP Alumni Association Tarez Williams. Tickets are $35 and due by Oct. 29. Visit sphsalumni.com for more information.
6 ABC to stream Fancy Brigades
Fancy Brigade Association representatives last week visited 6 ABC, with station officials announcing that the Jan. 1, 2023 competition from the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be streamed live on 6ABC.com. “We love a parade,” said Channel 6 vice president of content John Morris, reciting all the parades the station broadcasts....
Bloomfield Hicks opens exhibition at Da Vinci AA
Sharon Bloomfield Hicks will show her exhibition Concepts & Compositions through Nov. 9 at the Da Vinci Art Alliance, 704 Catharine St. In her exhibition, Hicks turns her vibrant colorful paintings into tufted fiber sculptures. Bloomfield Hicks is a Philadelphia-based artist, aesthetically influenced by her Jamaican heritage. Her paintings and...
South Philly man wanted for homicide
Police are looking for a South Philadelphia resident who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a homicide that took place in West Philadelphia. According to police, Jahmir Harris, 32, of the 1600 block of South Ringgold Street is wanted by police in connection to the homicide that occurred on the 1700 block of North 56th Street on Sept. 5.
House GOP inaction on guns costing lives
As a mother of children who attend public schools and travel by three modes of transportation, as a wife of a black man who also travels throughout the city for work and as a woman of color who is often the only person in the room who looks like me – something that I notice all the time when traveling throughout the commonwealth – I want to say that I understand the concerns that plague our streets in and around Philadelphia.
A new direction in theater
Philadelphia Theatre Company is stepping outside its comfort zone with a new rock musical about the radical history of women with body ink. The Tattooed Lady, running Oct. 29 through Nov. 20 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., is a musical created by Obie Award-winning playwright Erin Courtney and Lortel-winner Max Vernon, celebrating the resilience of women whose choices have the power to liberate them.
Local news in brief: Oct. 4
Controller’s Office launches property tax relief calculator. The City Controller’s Office created and launched a new property tax relief calculator to help Philadelphia homeowners understand the financial impact of newly expanded property tax relief programs. The calculator tool uses a set of questions to determine program eligibility and compares the potential savings for each of the city’s three main property tax relief programs.
Report urges better refinery safeguards
An independent federal agency is calling on refineries to improve safeguards in the industry, following a report into the 2019 explosion at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions plant in Southwest Philadelphia. The report blamed a 46-year-old corroded pipe as the cause of the explosion that was felt by South Philly residents...
High School Fair coming to Convention Center Oct. 14-15
The 2022 Philly High School Fair will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will be held live after two years of virtual-only. Nearly 100 high schools will attend and potential students can complete applications on site.
Philabundance CEO attends White House conference
Philabundance took its mission to a national stage and the highest office in an attempt to solve hunger in the United States. Representatives from Philabundance, located at 3616 S. Galloway St. in South Philly, traveled to Washington on Sept. 29 to attend the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, joining President Joe Biden and administration officials.
Former cop going to trial in shooting death
A former police officer charged with the shooting death of 12-year-old South Philly resident Thomas “TJ” Siderio will go to trial on all charges, a judge ruled this week. Edsaul Mendoza will face first-degree murder charges among others in connection to Siderio, who was allegedly shot in the back and killed on March 1 near Barry Playground in South Philly’s Marconi Plaza neighborhood.
