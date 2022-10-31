ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Gizmodo

Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab

If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
TechCrunch

Google puts an end to Google Hangouts once and for all

Starting today, November 1, the Google Hangouts web app is no longer available. This was the last Hangouts offering available to users. The Android and iOS apps died in July of this year. Hangouts had an arguably slow death, with Google allowing users to migrate over to Chat in 2021....
Clayton News Daily

Elon Musk's Twitter begins laying off employees across the company

Elon Musk's Twitter has begun laying off employees across the company, after an internal memo on Thursday warned that cuts would be coming. On Thursday night and into Friday morning, dozens of Twitter employees began posting on the platform that they had already been locked out of their company email accounts ahead of the planned layoff notification. Some also shared blue hearts and salute emojis indicating they were out at the company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online

Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
The Independent

Instagram outage - live: App appears to suspend massive number of accounts as platform ‘looking into’ issue

Vast numbers of people appear to have been kicked off Instagram, and are unable to access the app.Many users reported that the app was telling them their account had been suspended on Monday, seemingly for breaking the site’s rules.But the sheer number of people being suspended and the apparently innocent nature of accounts that were affected suggested the problem could be a bug.Instagram did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent and has not addressed the problem on its public platforms.It comes just days after another large outage at fellow Meta app WhatsApp.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Creative Bloq

Meta's bold plans for an Instagram NFT marketplace revealed

Meta has been on a journey to turn its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, into metaverse-enabled Web 3 spaces, now it looks like that process is in the fast lane as Instagram is being turned into an actual NFT marketplace. Not only will Meta enable creators to mint and sell...
daystech.org

Here’s how to check who unfollowed you on Instagram

Unlike Facebook the place each events are concerned in forming a ‘friendship,’ Instagram takes a one-way method the place one particular person can ‘follow’ one other particular person with out the latter following them again. While this implementation has its benefits and downsides, one bit will be significantly annoying with it – unfollowers. Since Instagram affords no built-in device to detect unfollowers, customers are sometimes left scratching their heads, questioning who unfollowed them when the followers depend dips unexpectedly. If you occur to be a type of then we’ve bought you lined right here.

