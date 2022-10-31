Vast numbers of people appear to have been kicked off Instagram, and are unable to access the app.Many users reported that the app was telling them their account had been suspended on Monday, seemingly for breaking the site’s rules.But the sheer number of people being suspended and the apparently innocent nature of accounts that were affected suggested the problem could be a bug.Instagram did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent and has not addressed the problem on its public platforms.It comes just days after another large outage at fellow Meta app WhatsApp.

4 DAYS AGO