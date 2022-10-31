Read full article on original website
Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down
The Migos rapper was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. Videos and images of the aftermath surfaced on social media and "hearing Quavo" trended.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Business Insider
This person is unavailable on Messenger: What this error message means and how to resolve it
You might see "This person is unavailable on Messenger" if you can't Facebook message someone. If your friend has deactivated their Facebook account, you won't be able to send messages to them. If you've been blocked by someone, Facebook messages won't go through to them. Despite its popularity, Facebook can...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Facebook Warns 1M Users About Usernames, Passwords Stolen Via Malicious Apps
Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook has announced that it is going to share details about Facebook users whose accounts may have been compromised due to security issues with various apps downloaded from iOS and Android. According to a report, Facebook said that it has identified 400 malicious Android and iOS...
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
Slate
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
TechCrunch
Google puts an end to Google Hangouts once and for all
Starting today, November 1, the Google Hangouts web app is no longer available. This was the last Hangouts offering available to users. The Android and iOS apps died in July of this year. Hangouts had an arguably slow death, with Google allowing users to migrate over to Chat in 2021....
Clayton News Daily
Employees sue Elon Musk's Twitter after staff are informed that layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff, as several Twitter employees file a class action lawsuit alleging the layoffs are in violation of labor law. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by...
Clayton News Daily
Elon Musk's Twitter begins laying off employees across the company
Elon Musk's Twitter has begun laying off employees across the company, after an internal memo on Thursday warned that cuts would be coming. On Thursday night and into Friday morning, dozens of Twitter employees began posting on the platform that they had already been locked out of their company email accounts ahead of the planned layoff notification. Some also shared blue hearts and salute emojis indicating they were out at the company.
TechRadar
Facebook makes it easier to earn money from Reels online
Meta has updated its professional mode setting to help its users monetize the content they create. Some of the new features available now allow content creators to build a public following, boost SEO, and earn money from various programs on existing Facebook profiles. With building an online presence in mind,...
Instagram outage - live: App appears to suspend massive number of accounts as platform ‘looking into’ issue
Vast numbers of people appear to have been kicked off Instagram, and are unable to access the app.Many users reported that the app was telling them their account had been suspended on Monday, seemingly for breaking the site’s rules.But the sheer number of people being suspended and the apparently innocent nature of accounts that were affected suggested the problem could be a bug.Instagram did not immediately respond to questions from The Independent and has not addressed the problem on its public platforms.It comes just days after another large outage at fellow Meta app WhatsApp.
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Meta's bold plans for an Instagram NFT marketplace revealed
Meta has been on a journey to turn its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, into metaverse-enabled Web 3 spaces, now it looks like that process is in the fast lane as Instagram is being turned into an actual NFT marketplace. Not only will Meta enable creators to mint and sell...
daystech.org
Here’s how to check who unfollowed you on Instagram
Unlike Facebook the place each events are concerned in forming a ‘friendship,’ Instagram takes a one-way method the place one particular person can ‘follow’ one other particular person with out the latter following them again. While this implementation has its benefits and downsides, one bit will be significantly annoying with it – unfollowers. Since Instagram affords no built-in device to detect unfollowers, customers are sometimes left scratching their heads, questioning who unfollowed them when the followers depend dips unexpectedly. If you occur to be a type of then we’ve bought you lined right here.
