mattceriale
18h ago
If you can't expect the whole world to pander to you.Some people have opposing views you might want to respect if not agree with.
Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup
Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
mailplus.co.uk
Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest
GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
NPR
Qatar's Human Rights Record In The Spotlight Ahead Of 2022 World Cup
Billions will be watching when the men's soccer World Cup begins in Qatar this month. But the country's human rights record will also be in the global spotlight during the tournament. A 2021 investigation by The Guardian revealed that more than 6,500 migrant laborers died during the construction of World...
Washington Examiner
Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah
As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi Arabia
Why does President Biden favor policies alienating Saudi Arabia, whose alignment with the U.S. dates from Franklin Roosevelt, while coddling Iran, our most dangerous Near East enemy?. Biden’s recent visit to Riyadh, pursuing his political priority to reduce gasoline prices before November’s elections, unmistakably failed. Criticizing Riyadh for meddling in...
dronedj.com
Russia begins mass production of ‘significantly cheaper’ small civilian drones
In an apparent bid to reduce dependence on Chinese drones, Russia’s state-owned defense contractor Almaz-Antey Concern has begun manufacturing small civilian aircraft at scale. The company says its aim is to assemble 400 drones in November, with another 1,000 units being produced in December when the product goes on sale.
France 24
Algeria hosts first Arab League summit since normalisation deals with Israel
Arab leaders meet in the Algerian capital on Tuesday for their first summit since a string of normalisation deals with Israel that have divided the region. Since the last Arab League summit in 2019, several members of the 22-member bloc -- for decades a forum for strident declarations of support for the Palestinian cause -- have normalised ties with the Jewish state.
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
Iran denies it poses a threat to Saudi Arabia, after report Saudis raised concern
DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Iran denied on Wednesday it posed a threat to Saudi Arabia, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Riyadh had shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.
Qatar Is Paying Fans To Post Pro-World Cup Propaganda
The Qatari government is compensating a group of fans to disseminate positive propaganda about the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. The program, run by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, includes 400 fans from 60 countries, according to Reuters. Various media reports have noted fans from several European countries will participate — including the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.
Francis' first visit to Bahrain to cement ties with Islam
Pope Francis will become the first pontiff in history to visit Bahrain, in a trip this week that is hoped will cement ties with Islam but is also marked by accusations of human rights abuses in the Gulf state. That visit marked the first ever by a pope to the Gulf region, where Islam was born.
Iran orders probe into 'shocking' police brutality video
Iranian authorities on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a video showing officers savagely beating a protester that rights groups said exposed the sheer brutality of the police repression against protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. "Amid a crisis of impunity, they're given free rein to brutally beat and shoot protesters," it added, calling on the UN Human Rights Council to "urgently investigate these crimes".
US News and World Report
In Bahrain, Pope's Message May Get Caught in Shi'ite-Sunni Muslim Divide
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis leaves on Thursday for Bahrain, a trip aimed at improving ties with the Islamic world but which could thrust him into a human rights conflict between the Sunni-led monarchy and its Shi'ite Muslim opposition. It is only the second visit by a pope to...
Pope visits Bahrain for interfaith talks with rights in spotlight
Pope Francis, leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, departed Thursday for the Gulf state of Bahrain to foster ties with Islam in a trip overshadowed by criticism of human rights abuses. But criticism of Bahrain's human rights record has already erupted ahead of Francis' trip, which lasts through Sunday, as international rights groups urge him to speak out against alleged abuses against Shiites, activists, and opposition figures in the Sunni-led monarchy.
Indonesia human rights body blames use of tear gas for soccer stampede
JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian police firing tear gas was the main trigger for a deadly soccer stampede at a stadium in East Java last month, the country's human rights commission found in a report on the incident released on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
New Zealand Suspends Bilateral Human Rights Dialogue With Iran
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Monday it has suspended its official bilateral human rights dialogue with Iran, saying bilateral approaches were "no longer tenable" with basic human rights being denied in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement the decision to suspend...
Premier League Replaces $459M NFT Deal Frozen by Crypto Winter
The crypto winter has hit the Premier League’s balance sheet. The popular English soccer league signed a deal with blockchain company Sorare — replacing a more lucrative one with Consensys. Sorare will provide the Premier League’s NFT digital collectibles for $34.5 million annually. The league’s previous NFT...
NBC News
Nationwide protests spark in Brazil after historic presidential election
Two days after his presidential election defeat, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signals his concession to President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva while also expressing his support to protestors who have been blocking major roads across the country. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has more on this historic election. Nov. 2, 2022.
Arab leaders say Palestinian cause still central for them after summit
ALGIERS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Arab leaders said on Wednesday that the Palestinian cause was still central for them after their first summit meeting in three years, but they did not directly address their own splits over peace with Israel or its election of a new right-wing government.
