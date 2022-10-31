Read full article on original website
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
Minnesota buys ‘cutting-edge’ technology to remove PFAS from water in East Metro
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced on Monday the purchase of state-of-the-art technology aimed at removing and destroying "forever chemicals" from contaminated water in the environment. Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, have been linked to serious health problems. State officials say...
Interchange at Highway 12 & County Road 92 now ready for drivers
INDEPENDENCE, Minn. — After about a year of construction, crews have completed several safety improvements at Highway 12 and County Road 92. Those behind the project held a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate the reopening of an overpass set to happen by rush hour that night. Between speeding drivers...
Five ways to recycle your Halloween pumpkins
MINNEAPOLIS — Now that Halloween has officially come to a close, you might be thinking about kicking your pumpkins to the curb to make way for string lights and candy canes. But before you throw your pumpkins out with the trash, consider the environmental impact. An estimated two billion...
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
Highway 12 in Independence reopens with upgraded safety features
(FOX 9) - A stretch of highway in the western suburbs that has become known as the "corridor of death" is reopening after undergoing several safety improvements. The 38-mile corridor of Highway 12, which weaves through Hennepin and Wright counties, has been the site of numerous fatal crashes over the past decade, which prompted cities along the highway to do something about it.
New mural celebrating diversity comes under scrutiny in Rush City
RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new mural on the exterior of a hair salon in Rush City, about an hour north of the metro, is creating some controversy in the Chisago County community. City leaders insist the mural is not authorized under local statutes and have ordered the...
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
Hiker rescued after falling from Red Wing walking trail
RED WING, Minn. -- Emergency responders rescued a hiker Tuesday who fell down an embankment on a walking trail in Red Wing.The Red Wings Fire Department says it was dispatched to He Mni Can-Barn Bluff at 2:04 p.m. for a hiker who fell.Responders located the hiker and extricated him back up the bluff to a safe location.The hiker was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and is said to be in good condition.
Rush City mayor calls emergency meeting on diversity mural
RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The mayor of Rush City has called a special City Council meeting to discuss a mural that celebrates diversity. The new mural is on the exterior of a hair salon in Rush City, located in Chisago County. The mural has created some controversy, and the city issued a zoning violation notice about it.
Children’s Minnesota Warns About Increasing RSV Cases
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Chief of General Pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota is warning about an uptick in RSV cases. Dr. Gigi Chawla told KARE 11 that the number of children getting RSV seems to increase everyday. This week, more than five-hundred kids tested positive for the illness. That’s up from nearly four-hundred last week. Dr. Chawla added that clinics and urgent cares already overwhelmed, and the situation could get worse as flu season kicks off.
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991
On Oct. 30, 1991, no one in Minnesota foresaw a blizzard. Local meteorologists predicted a few inches of snow. The snow began to fall in the early to mid-afternoon of Oct. 31 and fell steadily for almost three days. On Oct. 29, the Minnesota Twins’ World Series victory parades in...
NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes
LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Man found dead in Wisconsin jail cell
(FOX 9) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at a Wisconsin jail early Sunday morning. The Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that corrections officers discovered the man in his cell at the Polk County Jail at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. He was unconscious and not breathing.
Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
Prosecutors in Dakota County filed criminal charges Wednesday against a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his two-year-old son in Apple Valley over the weekend. Shannon D. Ingram II, 30, of Maple Grove, is charged in Dakota County District Court with one felony count of kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of violating an order for protection.
Minnesota Aluminum Recycler Unveils 70,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center
Spectro Alloys, the leading Midwest-based recycler of aluminum, celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art distribution center today with employees, customers and local officials. The $6-million project completed this fall provides a new face to the facility and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize and become Minnesota’s recycling plant of the future. Click here to download photos of the facility.
