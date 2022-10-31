Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Five Teenagers Arrested for Stabbing in Novato
Five teenagers from Novato are behind bars, accused of attempted murder. Police say three 13-year-olds and two 15-year-olds stabbed a 16-year-old boy several times last week in the parking lot of Lynwood Elementary School. The victim remains in critical condition. Another teen suffered minor injuries. The attacks happened after hours so there were no students on campus. Police say this is uncommon in the Marin County city.
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting outside East Oakland strip mall
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday. The shooting happened at 103 Avenue and International Boulevard. According to reports, two people were hit by gunfire. Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows.
Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
73-year-old killed in attack in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 73-year-old person was killed in an attack on multiple people at a San Francisco store Tuesday morning, police said.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. The victims directed officers to the suspect, who was arrested at the scene. He was not identified.Officers rendered aid to the severely injured victim, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Medical personnel arrived but the victim died at the scene, police said. Other victims were treated at the scene.Police did not elaborate on the nature of the attack or a motive. The department said further details will be released when they are available.People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Oakland police arrest alleged serial liquor store armed bandit
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly holding up at least three Oakland liquor stores in the last two weeks, authorities announced Wednesday.Investigators said the suspect -- whose identity was not released -- has made a full confession and has been charged with multiple counts of robbery. According to investigators, the first robbery took place in the 2700 block of 23rd Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. on October 20. The victim told police that an individual approached the counter as if they were going to pay for items, instead produced a firearm, demanded money and fled the scene.The second incident occurred three days later at a store in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave. An individual entered the store shortly before 8:45 a.m.The suspect approached the counter to purchase an item before displaying a firearm, demanding money and fleeing the scene.The third armed robbery took place on Oct. 25 at a store in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, shortly before 8:30 p.m.The suspect used the same motive of approaching the counter, pointing a firearm at the victim and demanding money before fleeing the scene, this time in a vehicle.
Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
kymkemp.com
Intoxicated Man With Hose and Bucket for Stealing Gasoline Arrested, Alleges MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject dressed in...
3 arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Rohnert Park
ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.On Saturday, investigators determined...
NBC Bay Area
Man Beats 73-Year-Old Senior to Death in San Francisco
A 911 call from a 7 Eleven in San Francisco led police to a crime scene where detectives say a person was beaten to death with the suspect’s bare hands. The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Bayshore Avenue. The police department started getting frantic calls that a...
mendofever.com
Brandishing Weapon, Fireworks And Female Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Man Pleads “No Contest” in Santa Rosa Gang Shooting
A man is pleading no contest to charges related to a 2019 gang shooting in Santa Rosa. Edward Beltran entered his plea on October 20th to one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic rifle and mayhem. Beltran, who was 17 at the time but charged as an adult, will be sentenced on February 15th. The shooting happened in June of 2019 when people in an SUV got into an argument with a 21-year-old man who had been walking near Jacobs park. Beltran got out of the vehicle and shot the man while also hitting three bystanders, including an 11-year old boy. All the victims survived.
ksro.com
Defendants in Pig’s Blood Vandalism Case Have Court Date in January
Four defendants accused of pouring pig’s blood on a Santa Rosa public sculpture and a private home have a court date. Kristen Aumoithe, Amber Lucas, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry are each charged with conspiracy and vandalism and are set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 17th. They all have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege that on the night of April 17, 2021, Metcalfe and Henry smeared pig’s blood on the former home of Barry Brodd who testified on behalf of the officer who killed George Floyd. Meanwhile, Lucas and Aumoithe are accused of using pig’s blood to desecrate the “Agraria” sculpture in the Santa Rosa Plaza.
ksro.com
Mental Evaluation Ordered for Suspected Arsonist in Lower Russian River
The mental competency of a suspected arsonist is being evaluated. Jack Stanley Seprish of Monte Rio was scheduled to appear in court today being charged with 10 felony counts of arson with special circumstances for setting fires during a drought emergency. However, that has been canceled due to Seprish’s public defender expressing concerns about his competency to stand trial and assist with his defense. A judge has ordered the defendant to meet with a doctor to determine his mental status with a report due back December 5th. Seprish is accused of starting several fires in the lower Russian River area dating back to last fall.
Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Arrested for DUI with Children in The Car
Petaluma Police have arrested a man for Driving Under the Influence while he had two small children in the vehicle. On Saturday night, a concerned citizen called police to report a possible DUI providing them a vehicle description and license plate number. Police went to the apartment complex the vehicle was registered at and saw the driver hit a curb while attempting to park. They contacted the driver, 30-year-old Eric PabloGarcia, and determined he was under the influence. Police also noticed two infants, ages 4 and 1, in PabloGarcia’s vehicle. They were released to family while PabloGarcia was arrested for DUI, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and driving without a license.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman attacked by problematic dog in Martinez
A woman was attacked by a dog and injured in her own driveway in Martinez. She said it felt like the dog was trying to eat her. It's apparently not the first time the dog has charged and bit someone according to Animal Services.
Multiple people injured after school bus, three other cars collide in Hercules
HERCULES (CBS SF) – Authorities reported multiple injuries from a traffic accident in Hercules Wednesday, where a school bus collided with three other vehicles. Caltrans officials noted the crash on San Pablo and Hercules avenues minutes after 2:20 p.m., stating that there were five patients, two of which had moderate injuries, according to first responders.It was unclear when the crash would be clear. First responders did not supply any updates on this incident. This story will be updated.
Man arrested for alleged DUI after crashing into tree
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A Petaluma man was arrested Sunday for alleged drunken driving after crashing his car into a tree, according to Petaluma police. Petaluma police officers and first responders with the Petaluma Fire Department responded around 5:20 a.m. to the intersection of Ely Boulevard South and Casa Grande Road, where a gray sedan […]
Comments / 1